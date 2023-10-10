Weekly Sports Schedule

Fall Sports Schedule – Week of 10/11-10/14
Weds., Oct. 11
MT Tennis at District Tournament at Ohio University 10 a.m.
MT Jr. High Football vs Hillsboro 5 p.m.
MT Girls Soccer at Zane Trace 5:15 p.m.
MT JV Volleyball at South Charleston Southeastern 5:30 p.m.
MT Varsity Volleyball at South Charleston Southeastern 7 p.m.
MT Boys Soccer at Zane Trace 7:30 p.m.
Thurs., Oct. 12
WCH Freshman Volleyball at McClain TBA
Fri., Oct. 13
MT Varsity Football at Hillsboro 7 p.m.
WCH Varsity Football vs Chillicothe 7 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 14
MT/WCH Cross Country FAC Championship at Jackson 9 a.m.
MT JV Football vs Hillsboro 10 a.m.
WCH JV Football at Chillicothe 10 a.m.
WCH Volleyball at Gallia Academy in Sectional Quarterfinal 2 p.m.