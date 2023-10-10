Weekly Sports Schedule

Tyler Flora
Fall Sports Schedule – Week of 10/11-10/14

Weds., Oct. 11

MT Tennis at District Tournament at Ohio University 10 a.m.

MT Jr. High Football vs Hillsboro 5 p.m.

MT Girls Soccer at Zane Trace 5:15 p.m.

MT JV Volleyball at South Charleston Southeastern 5:30 p.m.

MT Varsity Volleyball at South Charleston Southeastern 7 p.m.

MT Boys Soccer at Zane Trace 7:30 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 12

WCH Freshman Volleyball at McClain TBA

Fri., Oct. 13

MT Varsity Football at Hillsboro 7 p.m.

WCH Varsity Football vs Chillicothe 7 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 14

MT/WCH Cross Country FAC Championship at Jackson 9 a.m.

MT JV Football vs Hillsboro 10 a.m.

WCH JV Football at Chillicothe 10 a.m.

WCH Volleyball at Gallia Academy in Sectional Quarterfinal 2 p.m.

