Miami Trace volleyball falls in 5 to Mustangs

The Miami Trace High School varsity volleyball team hosted the Mustangs from Westfall High School Monday, Oct. 9.

Westfall won the match, three sets to two.

Scores of the match were: 25-14, 20-25, 12-25, 26-24 and 14-16.

It was just the second five-set match for Miami Trace this season.

On Oct. 2, Miami Trace lost to Logan Elm, 3-2.

Miami Trace is the No. 9 seed in the upcoming tournament and will play at No. 8 Logan Elm Monday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

Statistically for Miami Trace against Westfall, Addyson Butts had 23 kills and three ace serves.

Lauren Farrens had 10 kills and served one ace.

Kylie Yeazel had 50 set assists and eight kills.

Miami Trace (now 16-4 overall) plays at South Charleston against Southeastern High School Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.