Key issues, contested races to appear on Nov. ballots

FAYETTE COUNTY — The Nov. 7 general election will feature of multitude of issues and contested races, including municipal court judge, city council, village mayors, village councils, township trustees and school boards.

Early in-person voting begins Wednesday at the Fayette County Board of Elections, located at 135 S. Main St. in Washington Court House.

Applications for absentee ballots to be mailed for the election must be received by the board of elections by close of business on Oct. 31. Absentee ballots, returned in person or via a method other than US mail, must be received by the board of elections by close of polls on Election Day.

Major issues on the ballot:

– The Fayette County EMS District has a three-year, 1.9-mill levy on the ballot.

This levy will be voted on and only affect the citizens of the participating townships and municipal corporations within the Fayette County EMS District. The total amount raised annually by the 1.9 mills is approximately $1,377,725. The levy language on the ballot will list the amount of $190 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value. Effectively, the 1.9 mills will be levied on the assessed value of the property, which is 35% of the appraised value as set by the county auditor.

Look for a detailed article on the EMS levy in a future edition of the Record-Herald and on the R-H website.

The two state issues include Issue 1, an abortion rights amendment, which would enshrine reproductive rights into the Ohio Constitution. Issue 2 would legalize marijuana for recreational usage for adults who are 21 or older.

The following are the races and/or candidates to appear on various ballots throughout the county, according to the Fayette County Board of Elections:

Longtime Washington C.H. Municipal Court Judge Victor Pontious’s final term expires at the end of this year. The race to succeed him is between Susan Wollscheid, running as a Republican, and Melissa Upthegrove, running as an independent. This race will be on all ballots county-wide.

In the race for Washington C.H. City Council, three incumbents — James Blair, Kendra Redd-Hernandez and Jim Chrisman — and one newcomer — Sylvia Call — are running for three spots.

There are also three to elect for the Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education with four individuals running. Wendy Jo Downing and Timothy Wiseman Jr. are running, as well as incumbents Jennifer Lynch and Zach Camp.

Longtime Miami Trace Local Schools Board of Education members, Bruce Kirkpatrick and Charlie Andrews, are not seeking reelection. There are two candidates running unopposed for two spots on the Miami Trace school board — Lindsey Worley and Bryan McCoy.

The mayor of the Village of Jeffersonville, Robert Kinzer Jr., is not seeking reelection. Three individuals are running to become mayor of Jeffersonville — Mike Kirchner, Jake Dawson and Michelle Gray.

Two will be elected to the Jeffersonville Village Council out of three people — incumbent Sue Burnside, and Anthony Hill and Danny Maxie.

The mayor of the Village of Bloomingburg, Donald Fleak, is seeking reelection and is running unopposed.

Two incumbents on the Bloomingburg Village Council — Christian Bennett and Melissa Hixon — are also running unopposed for reelection.

In the Village of New Holland, no valid petitions were filed for New Holland Mayor. There are two vacant seats on the New Holland Village Council, but no valid petitions were filed.

There are two to elect for the Milledgeville Village Council, but only George Brown is running.

The mayor of Milledgeville, Ronald Anderson, is seeking reelection against opponent Byron Wilson.

The mayor of the Village of Octa, Amanda Wickline, is running unopposed for reelection.

There are two to elect to the Octa Village Council with only two running — incumbent Michael Turner and Jenni Gilispie.

The Concord Township fiscal officer, Bridget Sollars, is running unopposed for reelection.

There is one to elect for Concord Township Trustee, but no valid petitions were filed.

There is one to elect for Green Township Trustee with James Worley running unopposed.

Amy Gustin, the Green Township fiscal officer, is running unopposed for reelection.

Carol Langley, the Jasper Township fiscal officer, is running unopposed for reelection.

Jefferson Township fiscal officer Jomi Ward is running unopposed for reelection.

There is one to elect for Jefferson Township Trustee, but there were no valid petitions filed.

Ryan Morrison and Aimee Lindsey are running to become the Madison Township fiscal officer.

Three people — Michael Miller, Don Melvin and Kyle Dolphin — are running for two positions as Madison Township Trustees.

The Marion Township fiscal officer, George Jones, is running unopposed for reelection.

Marion Township Trustee Jeff Speakman is running unopposed for reelection.

There is one to elect for Perry Township Trustee, but no valid petition was filed.

Brenda Hughes, the Perry Township fiscal officer, is running unopposed for reelection.

Randy Welsh, the Paint Township fiscal officer, is running unopposed for reelection.

Paint Township Trustee Gary Duane Matthews is running unopposed for reelection.

No valid petition was filed for Union Township fiscal officer.

Kent Smith and Mark Haldeman are running for one spot as a Union Township Trustee.

Cindy Seaton, the Wayne Township fiscal officer, is running unopposed for reelection.

Wayne Township Trustee David Batson is running unopposed for reelection.

The Record-Herald will have candidate profiles on contested races in upcoming editions.