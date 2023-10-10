Community Calendar

Republican Women’s Club meeting – Oct. 12

The Fayette County Republican Women’s Club will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Evelyn Pentzer Meeting Room, 105 E. East St. in Washington C.H. New members are welcome.

Little Monster Mash Event – Oct. 14

Main Street Fayette will be hosting a Little Monster Mash Event for kids featuring a “Monster’s Parade” from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m., a Fire Department Open House 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., followed by a Downtown Business Trick or Treat 3 – 4 p.m.

Halloween fun at Carriage Court – Oct. 18

At 3 p.m., bring your little goblins to Carriage Court, 500 N. Glenn Ave., Washington Court House, to hear Aaron from the Carnegie Public Library read a spooky fun story. There will be cookies and Witches Brew.

Red Cross Blood Drive – Oct. 19

A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Adena Fayette Medical Center’s Medical Arts conference room, Building 2, on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 1-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AFMC

MT Secondary LPDC committee meeting – Oct. 19

The Miami Trace Secondary LPDC committee will meet on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 2:45 p.m. in the Miami Trace Middle School main office conference room. Guests are welcome.

Democrats’ Fall Dinner – Oct. 24

The Fayette County Democrats’ Annual Fall Dinner will be held Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the American Legion Post 25, 1240 US RT 22, in Washington C.H. Tickets are $25 per person. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The guest speaker is Allison Russo, Minority Leader of the Ohio House of Representatives. There will be a silent auction throughout the evening for themed baskets. If you are interested in attending, contact Kathie Oesterle at 740-505-3373 for tickets.

Trunk or Treat at Carriage Court – Oct. 26

From 6-8 p.m., Trunk or Treat at Carriage Court, 500 N. Glenn Ave., Washington Court House will be held. Come enjoy candy, hot dogs and popcorn free to the public. Don’t forget to wear your costume.

Milledgeville Beggars Night – Oct. 26

The Village of Milledgeville will hold its Beggars Night on Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m.

Destination Outlets Trick or Treat – Oct. 30

Destination Outlets will host a Trick or Treat with the Dream Maker Petting Zoo on Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m., featuring a free petting zoo and treats at the Destination Outlets, 8000 Factory Shops Blvd., in Jeffersonville.