Miami Trace soccer beats Washington, 4-1

Miami Trace’s Karleigh Cooper (at left) races Washington’s Jannyah Villalobos Burns to the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Washington High School Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Washington’s Laynie Swonger (at right) has control of the ball, defended by Miami Trace’s Kera Robertson in the match at Washington High School Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

On a rainy Thursday, Oct. 5, the Miami Trace High School girls soccer team visited Washington High School for a Fayette County rivalry match in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Miami Trace won the match, 4-1.

The Panthers led 3-0 at halftime.

Miami Trace had goals from Marian Mara, Ella McCarty, Mya Babineau and Karleigh Cooper.

Assists came from Babineau, Cooper, Elyse Day and Hannah Houck.

Calee Ellars scored for Washington (1-16 overall).

“By far, I would say, that first half was the best we’ve played, especially considering the conditions,” Miami Trace head coach Chad Tolbert said.

The match was played during a hard rain in the first half and a misty rain pretty much the remainder of the match.

“That was probably the best half we’ve played all season,” Tolbert said. “Not only did we see great passing, there was great off-ball movement, great communication. That’s what we knew we could do. But, we haven’t always done it.

“It was great work by all of them,” Tolbert said.

Both teams are young.

Miami Trace has no seniors, three juniors, 10 sophomores and five freshmen.

Washington’s roster consists of three seniors, two juniors, seven sophomores and six freshmen.

Whether young or full of veterans, up or down or somewhere in the middle, the rivalry between the two school’s athletic teams certainly extends to soccer.

“We always get their best,” Tolbert said. “We all know each other. They’re not just the other team. There are friends on both sides. There’s an extra little competitiveness, but friendly, when it comes to that.”

When the teams played at Miami Trace on Sept. 19, the Panthers took a 1-0 win (on a penalty kick).

Of that match, Tolbert said, “They came out in the first 20 minutes and took us out of our game. They were the aggressors.

“Today, we came out from the get-go and it was, game on,” Tolbert said.

“We’ve gone through a lot of adversity this year,” Washington head coach Brandan Ellars said. “We didn’t have the season we expected to have. We started (the season) with 19. I was at 16 today.

“We played nine games, three and a half weeks, with 11 or 12 girls,” Ellars said. “We took a lot of losses in there that we should have won. When you take those types of losses, it defeats you.

“I give credit to these girls,” Ellars said. “These last two weeks, we’ve been in games that we shouldn’t have been in. We’ve battled back. We’ve played much better. We’ve handled the ball a little better, getting some of our defenders back.

“I think, for today’s game, you have to give credit to Trace,” Ellars said. “The first time we played them, we only lost by a (penalty kick).

“Tonight, they had a good game plan,” Ellars said. “Their girls came out and played hard. When you have senior night, there are a lot of emotions.”

Washington’s seniors are Kaithlyn Maquiling, Havannah Villalobos Burns, Tyrena Cowman.

“Our girls gave it everything they had tonight,” Ellars said. “Unfortunately, it was just not enough.”

With the win, Miami Trace improved to 6-8-2 overall.

The Panthers finished the 2023 FAC schedule at 2-6-2.

Washington went 0-10-0 in the conference.

Jackson won the conference with a record of 9-0-1, followed by Chillicothe at 6-3-1, McClain at 5-3-2 and Hillsboro at 5-5-0.

Miami Trace plays at Zane Trace Wednesday, Oct. 11.

In the Sectional tournament, Miami Trace is the No. 12 seed and will play at No. 5 seed Sheridan Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.