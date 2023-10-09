Lady Lions fall to Lady Falcons in three sets

Lady Lion seniors Calleigh Wead-Salmi (left) and Jordan Mead (middle) prepare to return a serve during the third set of the match against Fairfield Union on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Also pictured for Washington is Maggi Wall (right). Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

The Washington Lady Lions (4-16, 1-9) had their final home volleyball game of the 2023 season on Monday as they hosted the Fairfield Union Lady Falcons (16-4, 9-4). This would also be the final regular season game for the Lady Lions.

Washington would fall in 3 sets to Fairfield Union, with the Lady Falcons winning set one 25-10, set two 25-13, and set three 25-10.

Statistically for the Lady Lions, Natalie Truex had the lone ace for the team. Truex and Calleigh Wead-Salmi led in kills with six, followed by Maggi Wall with three, Kierstyn Mitchell with two, and Scotti Quigley with one. Addison Knisley led with 10 set assists, followed by Aysha Haney with seven, and Wall and Wead-Salmi with one. Wall led in digs with 20, followed by Jarika Mick with 12, Haney and Jordan Mead with five, Wead-Salmi with three, and Knisley, Quigley, and Mitchell with one.

In the j-v contest, Washington lost in two sets, 25-17 and 25-12.

In the freshman contest, the Lady Lions fell in two sets, 25-15 and 25-16.

The next contest for Washington will take place in the postseason. The 18-seeded Washington Lady Lions (4-17) will travel to play 15-seeded Gallia Academy (10-9) on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. in a Sectional Quarterfinal contest.