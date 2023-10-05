Wahl, Wynne compete at District golf tournament

Blue Lion senior golf members Garrett Wahl (left) and Isaiah Wynne (right) competed in the District Tournament at Crown Hill Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Courtesy photo

WILLIAMSPORT — Blue Lion golf seniors Garrett Wahl and Isaiah Wynne traveled to compete in the DII Southeast District Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023 at Crown Hill Golf Club. The top two teams and top two individuals not on a qualifying team would advance to the State Tournament.

The District Champions were the team from Wheelersburg with a score of 328. The District Runner-Up was Sheridan with a score of 331.

The two individual qualifiers were Charlie Lewis of Unioto with a 77 and Grant Cline of Logan Elm with a 79.

For Washington, Wahl finished with an 83 and Wynne finished with a 96.

Blue Lion head coach Shannon Bartruff spoke about the two young men following the competition.

“I’m super proud of Garrett Wahl. He finished his career as a three-time Frontier Athletic Conference Champion, three-time District qualifier, and a four-time FAC first-team recipient. He finished in the top 15 today and was only four shots away from a playoff to go to State. I’m also very proud of Isaiah Wynne. He was a junior varsity golfer last year and then qualified for the District tournament this year. He has improved tremendously.”