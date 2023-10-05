FCPH partners with Cedarville University to provide clinical experiences

Cedarville University nursing students, under the direction of their professor, Dr. Michele Dodds, recently participated in clinical experience in community health at Fayette County Public Health. The group is pictured with public health staff who partnered to provide vision and hearing screenings at the county schools. Submitted photo

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) recently partnered with Cedarville University to provide clinical experiences in community health for the nursing students of Dr. Michele Dodds.

Students were able to observe and assist in different FCPH programs under the direction of Professor Dodds and FCPH nursing staff.

“The students have been a tremendous asset in the big task of completing the annual hearing and vision screenings for all students in kindergarten, first, third, fifth, seventh, and ninth grades in Fayette County schools,” said Ashley Roberts, RN, director of nursing.

Public health is one of many career paths available for nurses, and FCPH is proud to participate in partnerships that contribute to the development of tomorrow’s workforce.