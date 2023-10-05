Blue Lions hold cross country invitational at YMCA

A trio of Washington Blue Lion runners going past a cornfield during the Blue Lion Invitational Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (l-r); Nathan Reed, Randon Stolzenburg and T.J. Ooten. Miami Trace’s Jayda Jones competes in the Washington Blue Lion Invitational Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at the Fayette County Family YMCA. Washington’s Jeston Everhart (left) and Miami Trace’s Garrett Carson traverse the course in the Blue Lion Invitational Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Belle DeBruin of Miami Trace runs in the Washington Blue Lion Invitational Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at the Fayette County Family YMCA. Washington’s Avery Wightman (left) and Miami Trace’s Eli Fliehman in the Washington Blue Lion Invitational Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Washington’s Channing Wightman during the Blue Lion Invitational at the Fayette County Family YMCA Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Karlee Johnson of Miami Trace runs alongside a competitor from Greenfield Middle School during the Blue Lion Invitational at the Fayette County Family YMCA Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Miami Trace’s Kaytlyn Burns (right) is followed closely by a runner from the Hillsboro Middle School on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at the Fayette County Family YMCA. Washington’s David Bennett makes his way along the course during the Blue Lion Invitational Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Washington Blue Lion cross country team members at the Blue Lion Invitational Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Fairfield’s Britton Campbell (left) runs ahead of Washington’s Wyatt Putney on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at the Blue Lion Invitational at the Fayette County Family YMCA. Miami Trace High School’s cross country team members at the Blue Lion Invitational Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (l-r); Jayda Jones, Tori Peterson, Nora Morrison, Belle DeBruin and Karleigh Cooper. McClain’s Sierra Barton (left) and Miami Trace’s Tori Peterson on the course at the Washington Blue Lion Invitational Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Washington High School head coach Alan Grigsby (left) with senior Trace Bartruff at the Blue Lion Invitational Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Washington’s June Maddox running in the Blue Lion Invitational Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Nora Morrison focuses ahead for Miami Trace during the Washington Blue Lion Invitational Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Addison Weaver of the Washington High School cross country team during the Blue Lion Invitational at the Fayette County Family YMCA Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Alicia Navarrete, above, was the top placer for Washington during the Blue Lion Invitational Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at the Fayette County Family YMCA. Lyndon Phillips of Miami Trace (left) and Trace Bartruff of Washington at the Blue Lion Invitational Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Several different schools, including four of the six members of the Frontier Athletic Conference, competed in the Washington Blue Lion Invitational cross country meet Saturday, Sept. 30.

The event was held at the Fayette County Family YMCA.

St. Charles won the high school boys event with 36 placement points.

Their seven runners finished in the top 15. The first five placers record points for their respective teams.

Corbin Winkle of Hillsboro finished first out of 101 runners with a time of 16:51.50.

Washington’s Avery Wightman was fifth in 18:12.54.

Eli Fliehman of Miami Trace was sixth in 18:26.42.

Ryan Smith of Fairfield was eighth in 18:31.93.

Dart Stovall of McClain was 49th in 21:26.31.

Hillsboro placed second with 51 placement points.

Fairfield was third with 78 points, followed by Miami Trace in fourth with 124 points, Washington, fifth with 137 points and McClain, eighth with 238 points.

In the high school girls race, Hillsboro won the team event with 21 placement points. Their seven runners all placed in the top 10.

Miami Trace was second with 51 points and McClain was third with 63 points.

Molly Seabaugh of East Clinton won in a time of 21:02.44.

Jailyn Williams of Hillsboro was second in 21:19.38.

Kamika Bennett of Miami Trace was fourth out of 36 runners in 22:12.59.

Brooke Baldwin of McClain was 11th in 24:27.97 and Madelyn Wiseman of Fairfield was 19th in 27:26.63.

Alicia Navarrete of Washington was 23rd in 28:34.32.

Paint Valley won the middle school boys team title with 49 placement points.

The Bearcats edged the Indians of Hillsboro, who tallied 51 points.

Washington was third with 81 points, Fairfield was fifth with 106 and Miami Trace was sixth with 113.

Alexander Reed of Hillsboro won the race in 11:38.52.

There were 39 runners in the boys 3k event.

Gabe Carson of Miami Trace placed seventh in 12:51.79.

Caleb Atkinson of Washington was eighth in 12:57.93.

Vinny Ballard of Fairfield was 16th in 13:47.88 and Isaac Mincey of Greenfield was 17th in a time of 13:51.72.

The team from Bishop Flaget won the middle school girls event with 31 team points.

Greenfield was second with 44 points and Miami Trace was third with 48 points.

Gabriella Maranzana of Bishop Flaget was first out of 27 total runners in 12:15.27.

Lila Banks of Greenfield placed third in 14:26.75.

Evan Bennett of Washington was fifth in 14:35.44.

Parker Wilkin of Hillsboro was seventh with a time of 15:16.69.

Karlee Johnson of Miami Trace placed 12th in 15:49.99.

Iryna Reeves of Fairfield was 15th in 16:42.06.

Washington High School Boys Results

Avery Wightman, 5th, 18:12.54; Wyatt Putney, 21st, 19:32.92; David Bennett, 50th, 21:32.50; Nathan Reed, 55th, 21:59.11; Randon Stolzenburg, 56th, 22:01.66; T.J. Ooten, 57th, 22:01.98; Trace Bartruff, 59th, 22:11.19; Jeston Everhart, 76th, 25:03.37; Ethan Miteff, 84th, 26:38.99

Miami Trace High School Boys Results

Eli Fliehman, 6th, 18:26.42; Joshua Lewis, 22nd, 19:38.83; Justin Everhart, 33rd, 20:21.52; Garrett Carson, 47th, 21:12.73; Seth Thompson, 54th, 21:49.64; Lyndon Phillips, 61st, 22:25.29; Connor Hostetler, 65th, 23:02.38; Justin Robinson, 72nd, 24:01.95; Ethan Smith, 92nd, 29:00.12; Holton Pepper, 101st, 35:34.86

McClain High School Boys Results

Dart Stovall, 49th, 21:26.31; Zach Scales, 70th, 23:35.36; Nicolas Alvarez, 71st, 23:56.28; Jesse Van Hoose, 82nd, 26:04.55; Nathan Alvarez, 990th, 27:48.36; Avery Truman, 91st, 28:33.77

Hillsboro High School Boys Results

Corbin Winkle, 1st, 16:51.50; Rason Brunck, 3rd, 17:51.31; Chris Sowders, 7th, 18:30.34; Ryan Howland, 13th, 19:07.74; Cooper Swope, 34th, 20:24.14; Jayden Wells, 74th, 24:04.28; Jacob Schommer, 79th, 25:36.43

Fairfield High School Boys Results

Ryan Smith, 8th, 18:31.93; Zach Ahsaruk, 14th, 19:08.48; Britton Campbell, 18th, 19:29.03; Nolan Campbell, 20th, 19:32.39; Mason Lightle, 28th, 20:00.44; Caleb Rice, 29th, 20:01.05; Griffin Friend, 37th, 20:34.02; Connor Ayers, 42nd, 20:57.28; Hayden Barrera, 86th, 26:58.86; Gregary Achtermann, 93rd, 29:11.52; John Kier, 99th, 31:05.14

Miami Trace High School Girls Results

Kamika Bennett, 4th, 22:12.59; Karleigh Cooper, 6th, 23:01.09; Tori Peterson, 14th, 25:19.67; Belle DeBruin, 22nd, 28:33.83; Jayda Jones, 25th, 29:15.44; Nora Morrison, 28th, 30:40.71

Washington High School Girls Results

Alicia Navarrete, 23th, 28:34.32; Addison Weaver, 27th, 29:45.61; June Maddux, 36th, 34:23.50

McClain High School Girls Results

Brooke Baldwin, 11th, 24:27.97; Sierra Barton, 16th, 25:39.21; Laura Barber, 18th, 27:08.25; Ashley Mitchell, 24th, 28:58.51; Bailey Mitchell, 26th, 29:22.57; Vada Ponder, 34th

Hillsboro High School Girls Results

Jailyn Williams, 2nd, 21:19.38; Taylor Thoroman, 3rd, 22:04.55; Ramsey Haines, 7th, 23:05.58; Brooklyn Lucarello, 8th, 23:27.58; Olivia Covault, 9th, 23:42.25; Bryauna Bailey, 10th, 23:54.07; Abbey Letts, 12th, 24:42.41; Kennedy Sexton, 15th, 25:29.78; Sofia Mezo-Mil, 30th, 32:07.24

Fairfield High School Girls Results

Madelyn Wiseman, 19th, 27:26.63; Emelia Roehm, 29th, 31:14.88; Eleanore Warner, 31st, 32:20.87; Campbell Anne Friend, 33rd, 32:59.77

Miami Trace Middle School Boys Results

Gabe Carson, 7th, 12:51.79; Wesley Creamer, 10th, 13:09.47; Kaden Batson, 31st, 17:58.10; J.D. King, 34th, 18:09.75; Owen Copas, 20:55.37

Washington Middle School Boys Results

Caleb Atkinson, 8th, 12:57.93; Matthew Jones, 11th, 13;22.32; Colton Osborne, 18th, 14:01.63; Jonah Weaver, 19th, 14:03.59; Braedan Curl, 28th, 15:35.57; Todd Thornville, 32nd, 18:06.47; Hunter Leach, 33rd, 18:09.39

Hillsboro Middle School Boys Results

Alexander Reed, 1st, 11:38.52; Mason Rinal, 3rd, 12:22.61; Trenton Gulley, 9th, 13:09.42; Luke Letts, 15th, 13:35.39; Tyler Bender, 24th, 14:33.50; Robert Hanson, 29th, 16:52.90

Greenfield Middle School Boys Results

Isaac Mincey, 17th, 13:51.72; Zander Lyons, 30th, 17:28.08

Fairfield Middle School Boys Results

Vinny Ballard, 16th, 13:47.88; Korbin Hixon, 25th, 14:53.77; Camden Caudill, 26th, 14:54.49; Jovani Herald, 38th, 23:19.03; Owen Kier, 39th, 30:34.50

Washington Middle School Girls Results

Eva Bennett, 5th, 14:35.44; Anna Tackage, 8th, 15:29.70; Abigail Huff, 11th, 15:42.06

Miami Trace Middle School Girls Results

Karlee Johnson, 12th, 15:49.99; Cailin Johnson, 14th, 16:13.88; Kaytlyn Burns, 16th, 16:50.11; Emily Parsley, 18th, 16:58.18; Maddie McClaskey, 22nd, 17:12.69; Kami Kulin, 26th, 19:08.11

Greenfield Middle School Girls Results

Lila Banks, 3rd, 14:26.44; Kalliegh Freeze, 6th, 14:55.30; Adelynn Marple, 13th, 15:52.70; Alaina Best, 20th, 17:01.88; Riley Lanning, 27th, 24:17.02

Fairfield Middle School Girls Results

Iryna Reeves, 15th, 16:42.06

Hillsboro Middle School Girls Results

Parker Wilkin, 7th, 15:16.69; Emarey Schurman, 9th, 15:32.00; Abriann Anderson, 21sth, 17:12.62

High School Boys Team Results

St. Charles, 1st, 36; Hillsboro, 2nd, 51; Fairfield, 3rd, 78; Miami Trace, 4th, 124; Washington, 5th, 137; Paint Valley, 6th, 138; East Clinton, 7th, 142; McClain, 8th, 238

High School Girls Team Results

Hillsboro, 1st, 21; Miami Trace, 2nd, 51; McClain, 3rd, 63

Middle School Boys Team Results

Paint Valley, 1st, 49; Hillsboro, 2nd, 51; Washington, 3rd, 81; Bishop Flaget, 4th, 89; Fairfield, 5th, 106; Miami Trace, 6th, 113

Middle School Girls Team Results

Bishop Flaget, 1st, 31; Greenfield, 2nd, 44; Miami Trace, 3rd, 48