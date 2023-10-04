Miami Trace makes the grade in Niche rankings

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Miami Trace Local School District has received noteworthy recognition from Niche.com — an online platform and market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students, families, and potential employees.

In Niche.com’s 2024 rankings for K-12 schools, Miami Trace’s grade increased from a “B” to an “A” this year. Only 7.5% of schools have an “A” ranking across the entire Niche platform.

Other notable rankings from Niche.com regarding Miami Trace:

#60 of 607 Best Places to Teach in Ohio

#99 of 606 Districts with the Best Teachers in Ohio

#100 of 597 Best School Districts for Athletes in Ohio

#103 of 605 Best School Districts in Ohio

Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser said about the rankings: “We were ecstatic last week when we received the email from Niche regarding our 2024 rankings. We take great pride in the working and learning environment on our Miami Trace campus. Relationships and opportunities are at the core of our mission, and these principles remain unwavering in all our efforts.”

According to Niche.com’s website: “With in-depth profiles on every school and college in America, over 140 million reviews and ratings, and powerful search and data tools, Niche helps millions of students and families find and enroll in the right school for them.”

Niche uses comprehensive and current data from dozens of public data sources, including the Department of Education, U.S. Census, and FBI. It also uses reviews and survey responses from students, parents, employees, and residents.