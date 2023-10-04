Adena Fayette Medical Center Gala brings Nashville to WCH

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Who wouldn’t enjoy a night in Nashville?

Fondly known as Music City and widely accepted as the birthplace of country music, the city plays host to the Country Music Hall of Fame, the famed “Honky Tonk Highway,” and, of course, the Grand Ole Opry.

But not everyone can just pick up and go on a whim. For those who don’t have that opportunity, the Adena Health Foundation is bringing the hotbed of country music to you as the theme of this year’s Adena Fayette Medical Center annual gala, with proceeds going to help further advance cancer care in Fayette County.

“A Night in Nashville” Adena Fayette Medical Center Gala will be held at Wolf Run Acres, 478 State Route 734 NW, on Friday, Dec. 1 from 6-10 p.m.

The evening’s festivities will feature live music from Cincinnati-based singer Heather Linville who, in addition to the country tunes so fitting for the event, also brings to her performance a wide repertoire of musical genres from the 1960s to today in pop, rhythm and blues, and rock. Catering will be provided by Carson Farmhouse Catering, and both live and silent auctions will provide the opportunity to pick up some great items or services just in time for the holidays.

While the event is all about letting loose and having fun, the purpose behind the festivities is very serious. As the region’s community health partner, providing for the health of area families through quality care close to home is Adena Health’s top priority, according to a news release. Delivering on that promise is a solemn commitment aided, in part, by community support of events such as this.

Sponsorships offer another option to support the event. There are a number of sponsorship levels to choose from, each bringing a number of benefits. Those seeking more information may call 740-779-8755.

Individual gala tickets are $100. To register for the event or sign up for a sponsorship, visit adena.org/adena-fayette-gala.