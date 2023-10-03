WPD: Man who fled police dies after being tased

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A man who allegedly ran from police Sunday has died after an officer used his Taser during a confrontation with the subject, according to the Washington Police Department (WPD).

On Sunday at 6:11 p.m., a WPD officer made a traffic stop in the 400 block of Gregg Street due to a reported traffic violation. Once the vehicle came to a stop, a male passenger fled from the vehicle and the pursuit ensued.

“During the foot pursuit, the male subject ran into a confined area that had no exit and then ran back toward the pursuing officer, causing the officer to deploy his Taser,” said WPD Lt. Derek Pfeifer. “The male subject fell to the ground and suffered a medical episode causing officers to start life saving measures.”

The man was transported to the Adena Fayette Medical Center emergency room where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to the scene to conduct an investigation, according to police.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

“The investigation is ongoing at this time and the cause of death is unknown,” Pfeifer said. “More information will be released as the investigation progresses.”