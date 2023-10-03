OSHP: Texas man dies in I-71 accident involving semi

Staff Reports
FAYETTE COUNTY — More information was released Tuesday morning about Friday night’s fatal accident involving a car and semi-truck on Interstate 71.

At approximately 7:24 p.m., a 2023 Nissan Ultima — driven by Donavan Pantke, 43, of Arlington, Texas — struck the rear of a Freightliner semi when the Freightliner slowed down due to traffic. The accident occurred on I-71 southbound in Fayette County at mile marker 62 near the Greene County line.

According to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of the semi-truck was not at fault.

Pantke died as the result of injuries from the crash, according to OSHP. No other serious injuries were reported in the accident.

