MT tennis quartet qualifies for District tournament

DISTRICT QUALIFIERS — This quartet of Miami Trace High School tennis players on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 in Portsmouth qualified for the District tournament on Oct. 11 in Athens. (l-r); Brooklyn Riggs, Raelin Pepper, Jacinta Pettit and Caitlin Davis. Courtesy photo

PORTSMOUTH — It was a successful day for the Miami Trace High School tennis program at the Sectional tournament in Portsmouth Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Four of the team members have qualified to next week’s District tournament.

Brooklyn Riggs at first singles, Caitlin Davis at second singles and Raelin Pepper and Jacinta Pettit at first doubles, have qualified to the District tournament in Athens on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The quartet will return to Portsmouth on Wednesday, Oct. 4 to determine seeding for the District tournament.