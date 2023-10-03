MT boys golf 12th at Sectional Tournament

Miami Trace senior Brady Armstrong chips onto the ninth green during the DI Southwest District Sectional Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 at Reid Park Golf Course. Armstrong led the Panthers with an 84. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Miami Trace senior Corbin Melvin chips onto the ninth green during the DI Southwest District Sectional Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 at Reid Park Golf Course. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Panther sophomore Cade Whitaker sinks a putt on the ninth green during the DI Southwest District Sectional Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

SPRINGFIELD — The Miami Trace Panther golf team traveled to Reid Park Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 3 to take part in the DI Southwest District Sectional Tournament. The top four teams and top four individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to the District Tournament.

A total of 15 teams competed in the event from all over Southwest Ohio. Miami Trace finished in 12th place with a score of 376.

Individually for the Panthers, Brady Armstrong led with an 84, followed by Corbin Melvin with a 91, Jonah Goddard with a 98, Emerson Shannon with a 103, and Cade Whitaker with a 110.

The 2023 DI Southwest District Sectional Champions were the team from Bellbrook with a 310. Also qualifying as a team was Tippecanoe with a 316, Beavercreek with a 318, and Troy with a 327.

The four individual qualifiers were Weston Mohler from Springfield with a 75, Seth Jones and Quentin Stall from Butler, each with a 76, and Ethan Sunsdahl from Greenville with a 79.

The DI Southwest District Championship will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Heatherwoode Golf Club in Springboro.