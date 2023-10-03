MT boys golf 12th at Sectional Tournament

SPRINGFIELD — The Miami Trace Panther golf team traveled to Reid Park Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 3 to take part in the DI Southwest District Sectional Tournament. The top four teams and top four individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to the District Tournament.
A total of 15 teams competed in the event from all over Southwest Ohio. Miami Trace finished in 12th place with a score of 376.
Individually for the Panthers, Brady Armstrong led with an 84, followed by Corbin Melvin with a 91, Jonah Goddard with a 98, Emerson Shannon with a 103, and Cade Whitaker with a 110.
The 2023 DI Southwest District Sectional Champions were the team from Bellbrook with a 310. Also qualifying as a team was Tippecanoe with a 316, Beavercreek with a 318, and Troy with a 327.
The four individual qualifiers were Weston Mohler from Springfield with a 75, Seth Jones and Quentin Stall from Butler, each with a 76, and Ethan Sunsdahl from Greenville with a 79.
The DI Southwest District Championship will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Heatherwoode Golf Club in Springboro.