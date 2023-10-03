Miami Trace No. 8, Washington No. 14 in this week’s football computer ratings

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 3, 2023 (Entering Week 8)

Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 22 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Canton McKinley (6-1) 19.2547, 2. Wadsworth (6-1) 19.2429, 3. Lakewood St. Edward (6-1) 16.7708, 4. Cleveland Heights (6-1) 16.0346, 5. Mentor (4-3) 13.5714, 6. Medina (5-2) 11.9929, 7. Massillon Jackson (4-3) 10.15, 8. Lorain (6-1) 10.1214, 9. Canton GlenOak (3-4) 8.6327, 10. Berea-Midpark (3-4) 7.9429, 11. Strongsville (3-4) 5.5929, 12. Cle. St. Ignatius (1-6) 3.5059, 13. Cle. John Marshall (2-4) 3.1957, 14. Euclid (1-6) 2.9184, 15. Brunswick (1-6) 1.5786, 16. Stow-Munroe Falls (1-6) 1.4632, 17t. Elyria (0-7) 0, 17t. Parma Normandy (0-6) 0

Region 2 – 1. Lewis Center Olentangy (6-1) 21.1786, 2. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (6-1) 19.5, 3. Tol. Whitmer (5-2) 16.0571, 4. Centerville (6-1) 15.55, 5. Delaware Hayes (6-1) 14.1786, 6. Perrysburg (6-1) 13.8643, 7. Findlay (5-2) 13.4857, 8. Huber Hts. Wayne (5-2) 13.3714, 9. Dublin Coffman (5-2) 13.2714, 10. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-3) 12.4643, 11. Miamisburg (5-2) 11.5714, 12. Kettering Fairmont (4-3) 11.0286, 13. Marysville (3-4) 5.9357, 14. Powell Olentangy Liberty (2-5) 5.6955, 15. Springfield (3-4) 5.1837, 16. Dublin Jerome (2-5) 4.9357, 17. Beavercreek (2-5) 2.1061

Region 3 – 1. Hilliard Bradley (7-0) 21.85, 2. Gahanna Lincoln (7-0) 18.0, 3. Pickerington North (7-0) 17.7922, 4. Hilliard Darby (4-3) 12.9429, 5. Grove City (4-3) 11.0714, 6. Westerville North (5-2) 10.8571, 7. Pickerington Central (4-3) 10.5429, 8. Hilliard Davidson (4-3) 10.2929, 9. Thomas Worthington (5-2) 9.7286, 10. Upper Arlington (4-3) 9.2429, 11. Lancaster (3-4) 7.1929, 12. Groveport-Madison (4-3) 6.7429, 13. New Albany (2-5) 5.4857, 14. Westerville Central (1-6) 3.4286, 15. Newark (2-5) 3.3429, 16. Reynoldsburg (1-6) 2.0786, 17. Galloway Westland (1-6) 1.4071

Region 4 – 1. Milford (7-0) 18.5929, 2. Cin. Princeton (7-0) 18.2, 3. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (4-3) 11.9343, 4. Hamilton (5-2) 11.7429, 5. West Chester Lakota West (5-2) 11.0929, 6. Cin. St. Xavier (3-4) 11.0563, 7. Cin. Elder (4-3) 10.768, 8. Mason (4-3) 7.5643, 9. Lebanon (4-3) 7.3214, 10. Cin. Sycamore (4-3) 6.9143, 11. Middletown (3-4) 5.8643, 12. Cin. Oak Hills (2-5) 4.4571, 13. Cin. Western Hills (3-4) 4.0286, 14. Cincinnati West Clermont (3-4) 3.8929, 15. Springboro (1-6) 1.9786, 16. Fairfield (1-6) 1.5786, 17. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (1-6) 0.9286, 18t. Cin. Colerain (0-7) 0, 18t. Cin. Walnut Hills (0-7) 0

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (6-0) 19.8354, 2. Painesville Riverside (7-0) 17.9786, 3. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (6-1) 16.0476, 4. Hudson (5-2) 14.3571, 5. Macedonia Nordonia (6-1) 13.3429, 6. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (4-3) 11.5357, 7. Shaker Hts. (6-1) 9.8357, 8. Barberton (4-3) 9.0433, 9. Austintown-Fitch (4-2) 8.603, 10. Warren G. Harding (3-4) 6.3878, 11. Garfield Hts. (3-4) 5.4357, 12. Cle. John Hay (3-4) 5.2551, 13. Cle. Benedictine (3-4) 4.8496, 14. Akron Firestone (3-4) 4.7, 15. Ashtabula Lakeside (3-4) 4.2857, 16. Twinsburg (3-4) 4.1, 17. Mayfield (3-4) 4.0952, 18. Eastlake North (2-5) 3.7929, 19. Maple Hts. (3-4) 2.8203, 20. Solon (1-6) 2.5571

Region 6 – 1. Avon (7-0) 21.5974, 2. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (5-2) 14.4429, 3. Avon Lake (6-1) 14.2071, 4. Medina Highland (6-1) 12.55, 5. North Ridgeville (5-2) 9.7071, 6. Olmsted Falls (5-2) 9.0036, 7. Westlake (5-2) 8.899, 8. Sylvania Southview (4-3) 8.8357, 9. Oregon Clay (3-4) 7.9286, 10. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (4-3) 7.3286, 11. Grafton Midview (3-4) 7.0786, 12. Cle. Rhodes (4-3) 6.3555, 13. Lakewood (2-5) 5.6623, 14. Fremont Ross (2-5) 5.5929, 15. Amherst Steele (3-4) 5.3, 16. Tol. Start (3-4) 5.2786, 17. Sylvania Northview (2-5) 4.5214, 18. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (2-5) 4.4143, 19. Tol. St. John’s (3-4) 4.0582, 20. Holland Springfield (2-5) 3.8929

Region 7 – 1. Massillon Washington (7-0) 23.7325, 2. Canal Winchester (7-0) 16.7357, 3. Uniontown Lake (5-2) 12.2071, 4. Green (5-2) 11.8786, 5. Westerville South (4-3) 10.2214, 6. Cols. Northland (6-1) 9.7214, 7. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (5-2) 9.6948, 8. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-4) 8.1122, 9. Cols. St. Charles (4-3) 7.2643, 10. Cols. Briggs (4-3) 7.2571, 11. North Canton Hoover (3-3) 7.0833, 12. Cols. Independence (2-5) 6.3429, 13. Ashville Teays Valley (4-3) 5.3786, 14. Marion Harding (3-4) 5.3571, 15. Massillon Perry (3-4) 5.316, 16. Cols. Walnut Ridge (2-5) 5.3001, 17. Cols. Whetstone (2-5) 4.9714, 18. Mount Vernon (2-5) 4.3643, 19. Sunbury Big Walnut (3-4) 4.05, 20. Logan (2-5) 4.0

Region 8 – 1. Cin. Anderson (6-1) 16.9357, 2. Cin. Withrow (6-1) 14.55, 3. Clayton Northmont (4-3) 14.1948, 4. Harrison (5-2) 14.0, 5. Cin. Winton Woods (6-1) 13.7643, 6. Troy (6-1) 13.5736, 7. Loveland (4-3) 9.8714, 8. Xenia (4-3) 9.6786, 9. Kings Mills Kings (4-3) 9.3429, 10. Cin. LaSalle (4-3) 8.8571, 11. Lima Senior (5-2) 7.4929, 12. Sidney (4-3) 7.3357, 13. Riverside Stebbins (4-3) 5.5857, 14. Fairborn (2-5) 4.6429, 15. Trenton Edgewood (2-5) 3.4643, 16. Cin. Turpin (2-5) 3.0857, 17. Oxford Talawanda (2-5) 2.7929, 18. Hamilton Ross (1-6) 0.8571, 19. Day. Belmont (1-5) 0.8333, 20. Piqua (1-6) 0.7857

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Youngstown Ursuline (7-0) 19.8776, 2. Geneva (6-1) 16.6429, 3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (6-1) 15.0643, 4. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (5-2) 13.7959, 5. Aurora (6-1) 12.7571, 6. Madison (6-1) 12.4357, 7. Akron East (6-1) 11.7842, 8. Hunting Valley University School (5-2) 11.3196, 9. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (5-2) 10.9071, 10. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (5-2) 10.3571, 11. Chardon (4-3) 9.9184, 12. Canfield (3-3) 9.8577, 13. Alliance (4-3) 9.6929, 14. Gates Mills Hawken (4-3) 9.2357, 15. New Philadelphia (5-2) 9.0714, 16. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-3) 8.3357, 17. Youngstown Chaney (3-3) 7.8062, 18. Chesterland West Geauga (3-4) 7.2357, 19. Kent Roosevelt (4-3) 7.0143, 20. Dover (3-4) 6.6122

Region 10 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (7-0) 19.8343, 2. Norton (7-0) 17.7143, 3. Tiffin Columbian (6-1) 16.0214, 4. Medina Buckeye (7-0) 15.3357, 5. Mansfield Senior (5-2) 14.9683, 6. Ontario (7-0) 14.4, 7. Rocky River (6-1) 13.7143, 8. Sandusky (4-3) 11.2143, 9. Defiance (5-2) 10.4643, 10. Bay Village Bay (6-1) 9.4704, 11. Clyde (4-3) 8.5765, 12. Ashland (4-3) 7.5643, 13. Rocky River Lutheran West (4-3) 7.4, 14. Bowling Green (4-3) 6.7714, 15. Norwalk (3-4) 5.8071, 16. Maumee (3-4) 5.6571, 17. Richfield Revere (3-4) 5.0286, 18. Lexington (3-4) 4.9786, 19. Parma Padua Franciscan (3-4) 4.6357, 20. Lodi Cloverleaf (3-4) 4.5643

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Bishop Watterson (7-0) 18.05, 2. London (7-0) 17.1643, 3. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (6-1) 14.4964, 4. Jackson (6-1) 12.9257, 5. Cols. Hamilton Township (7-0) 12.75, 6. Granville (7-0) 12.65, 7. Bellefontaine (5-2) 11.1571, 8. Miami Trace (4-3) 10.7571, 9. New Concord John Glenn (6-1) 9.2429, 10. Delaware Buckeye Valley (4-3) 9.0714, 11. Dresden Tri-Valley (5-2) 8.8929, 12. Cols. South (4-3) 5.9834, 13. Cols. Beechcroft (4-3) 5.4857, 14. Marietta (3-4) 5.2754, 15. The Plains Athens (3-4) 4.4929, 16. Bexley (2-5) 4.0786, 17. Chillicothe (1-6) 1.9177, 18. Zanesville (1-6) 1.7143, 19. Circleville (1-6) 1.5929, 20. Cols. Centennial (1-6) 0.7857

Region 12 – 1. Hamilton Badin (7-0) 18.1429, 2. Celina (6-1) 13.3786, 3. Day. Chaminade Julienne (5-2) 11.8074, 4. Trotwood-Madison (5-2) 11.7691, 5. Tipp City Tippecanoe (5-2) 11.5643, 6. Vandalia Butler (5-2) 11.1929, 7. Cin. Mount Healthy (5-2) 9.7214, 8. New Richmond (5-2) 8.8429, 9. Wilmington (5-2) 8.6, 10. Bellbrook (4-3) 8.2929, 11. Wapakoneta (5-2) 8.0214, 12. Mount Orab Western Brown (3-4) 7.8357, 13. Elida (5-2) 7.8143, 14. Hillsboro (4-3) 6.7786, 15. Monroe (2-5) 4.3214, 16. Day. Oakwood (2-5) 4.1071, 17. Day. Carroll (2-5) 3.9929, 18. New Carlisle Tecumseh (2-5) 3.9429, 19. Franklin (2-5) 3.3786, 20. Cin. Woodward (1-6) 2.4105

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Canton South (7-0) 15.9571, 2. Mentor Lake Cath. (6-1) 14.7286, 3. Streetsboro (6-1) 12.9466, 4. Beloit West Branch (6-1) 12.7915, 5. Poland Seminary (6-1) 12.3074, 6. Struthers (5-2) 12.0945, 7. Niles McKinley (5-2) 10.3286, 8. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-3) 9.9401, 9. Lisbon Beaver (4-3) 8.2357, 10. Canal Fulton Northwest (5-2) 7.4857, 11. Ashtabula Edgewood (4-3) 7.3429, 12. East Liverpool (5-2) 6.8, 13. Peninsula Woodridge (4-3) 6.75, 14. Girard (4-3) 6.2714, 15. Hubbard (4-3) 5.8469, 16. Akron Buchtel (3-4) 5.3283, 17. Mogadore Field (2-5) 3.0657, 18. Ravenna (2-5) 2.9942, 19. Parma Hts. Holy Name (2-5) 2.3012, 20. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (2-5) 1.9841

Region 14 – 1. Sandusky Perkins (6-0) 17.5, 2. Cle. Glenville (5-1) 13.4541, 3. Shelby (5-2) 11.2857, 4. Galion (5-2) 10.0143, 5. Van Wert (4-3) 9.1571, 6. Bellevue (3-4) 8.7294, 7. Wauseon (5-2) 8.6714, 8. Millersburg West Holmes (5-2) 8.6143, 9. Bryan (4-3) 6.8714, 10. Caledonia River Valley (3-4) 6.7429, 11. Oberlin Firelands (3-4) 6.4286, 12. Lima Bath (4-3) 6.4143, 13. Napoleon (3-4) 6.0214, 14. Vermilion (3-4) 4.6143, 15. St. Marys Memorial (3-4) 4.1429, 16. Elyria Cath. (2-5) 3.9452, 17. Kenton (2-5) 3.2571, 18. Cle. Central Cath. (2-5) 3.0952, 19. Upper Sandusky (3-4) 2.7929, 20. Bellville Clear Fork (1-6) 2.2

Region 15 – 1. Thornville Sheridan (7-0) 18.9571, 2. Steubenville (6-1) 17.0789, 3. Cols. Bishop Hartley (5-2) 14.3929, 4. St. Clairsville (6-1) 12.746, 5. Newark Licking Valley (5-2) 11.7857, 6. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (6-1) 11.7551, 7. Circleville Logan Elm (6-1) 11.6143, 8. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (5-2) 10.9401, 9. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-2) 10.5786, 10. Duncan Falls Philo (5-2) 10.1, 11. McArthur Vinton County (6-1) 9.8795, 12. Cols. East (5-2) 9.2229, 13. Cols. Bishop Ready (6-1) 9.2, 14. Carrollton (4-3) 7.9714, 15. Cols. Marion-Franklin (3-4) 7.5571, 16. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-3) 7.1071, 17. McConnelsville Morgan (4-3) 5.5143, 18. Uhrichsville Claymont (3-4) 4.5, 19. Johnstown (3-4) 3.7357, 20. Lancaster Fairfield Union (3-4) 3.35

Region 16 – 1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (7-0) 21.2, 2. Cin. Wyoming (7-0) 13.2214, 3. Cin. Taft (5-2) 12.1696, 4. Springfield Shawnee (6-1) 11.6571, 5. Chillicothe Unioto (6-1) 11.5357, 6. Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-2) 10.5238, 7. Eaton (6-1) 10.2143, 8. Waverly (5-2) 9.8954, 9. Cin. Indian Hill (5-2) 8.9786, 10. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (5-2) 8.8163, 11. Urbana (6-1) 8.4863, 12. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-4) 8.2453, 13. Cleves Taylor (4-3) 7.9, 14. Washington (3-4) 7.6857, 15. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (4-3) 7.5143, 16. Greenfield McClain (5-2) 7.1571, 17. Day. Dunbar (4-2) 6.9522, 18. Springfield Kenton Ridge (4-3) 6.55, 19. Reading (4-3) 5.5143, 20. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (2-5) 3.0204

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Perry (7-0) 18.5429, 2. Canfield South Range (6-1) 14.8463, 3. Creston Norwayne (7-0) 14.2, 4. Cadiz Harrison Central (5-2) 10.5571, 5. Lorain Clearview (6-1) 10.2929, 6. Garrettsville Garfield (7-0) 9.9388, 7. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-1) 9.7357, 8. Richmond Edison (5-2) 6.316, 9. Magnolia Sandy Valley (4-3) 6.15, 10. Conneaut (4-3) 5.15, 11. Burton Berkshire (3-4) 4.938, 12. Cortland Lakeview (3-4) 4.3786, 13. Chagrin Falls (3-4) 4.15, 14. Smithville (4-3) 3.881, 15. Mantua Crestwood (4-3) 3.6, 16. Navarre Fairless (2-5) 3.5571, 17. Youngstown Liberty (2-5) 3.4929, 18. Orrville (3-4) 3.35, 19. Sheffield Brookside (3-4) 3.1357, 20. LaGrange Keystone (2-5) 2.8643

Region 18 – 1. Liberty Center (7-0) 15.7786, 2. Milan Edison (6-1) 12.14, 3. Genoa Area (6-1) 11.6357, 4. Oak Harbor (7-0) 11.5643, 5. Coldwater (7-0) 11.5429, 6. Archbold (6-1) 11.3214, 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-1) 10.5929, 8. Huron (5-2) 9.4286, 9. Pemberville Eastwood (6-1) 8.4643, 10. Marengo Highland (4-3) 7.4643, 11. Lewistown Indian Lake (5-2) 6.5571, 12. Marion Pleasant (4-3) 5.8857, 13. Port Clinton (3-4) 4.5571, 14. Fredericktown (3-4) 4.2143, 15. Willard (4-3) 3.9401, 16. Spencerville (2-5) 3.7214, 17. Delta (3-4) 3.2071, 18. Millbury Lake (2-5) 2.6286, 19. Richwood North Union (2-5) 2.6143, 20. Bloomdale Elmwood (2-5) 2.5214

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (6-1) 15.051, 2. Proctorville Fairland (6-1) 14.9978, 3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (5-1) 13.2135, 4. Portsmouth West (6-1) 13.0404, 5. Barnesville (7-0) 12.5649, 6. Zanesville West Muskingum (6-1) 12.5429, 7. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (7-0) 11.7857, 8. Heath (5-2) 10, 9. Cols. Africentric (5-2) 8.5714, 10. Belmont Union Local (5-2) 8.4694, 11. South Point (4-3) 8.0051, 12. Utica (5-2) 7.5071, 13. Centerburg (4-3) 6.7071, 14. Portsmouth (4-3) 6.5571, 15. Worthington Christian (3-4) 6.2807, 16. Wheelersburg (3-3) 5.4522, 17. Minford (3-3) 5.3333, 18. New Lexington (3-4) 4.7714, 19. Byesville Meadowbrook (4-3) 4.6143, 20. Chesapeake (3-4) 4.4711

Region 20 – 1. Germantown Valley View (7-0) 15.8786, 2. Waynesville (6-1) 12.9643, 3. Brookville (6-1) 9.7071, 4. West Milton Milton-Union (5-2) 8.2357, 5. Middletown Madison (4-3) 7.8786, 6. Chillicothe Zane Trace (5-2) 7.8714, 7. Springfield Northeastern (5-2) 7.4286, 8. Cin. Purcell Marian (5-2) 7.1786, 9. Camden Preble Shawnee (5-2) 7.07, 10. Cin. Mariemont (4-3) 6.1143, 11. Bethel-Tate (4-3) 6.0354, 12. Jamestown Greeneview (4-3) 5.6286, 13. Casstown Miami East (4-3) 5.5214, 14. Blanchester (4-3) 5.4857, 15. Cin. Clark Montessori (3-3) 4.8942, 16. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-3) 4.7916, 17. Carlisle (2-5) 4.1643, 18. Cin. Madeira (2-5) 4.1357, 19. Williamsport Westfall (3-4) 3.3, 20. Cin. Finneytown (3-4) 3.2041

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Kirtland (6-1) 12.9286, 2. Rootstown (7-0) 10.658, 3. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (6-1) 9.6643, 4. Hanoverton United (6-1) 8.1857, 5. Andover Pymatuning Valley (4-3) 8.1643, 6. Canton Central Cath. (4-3) 7.5714, 7. Cuyahoga Hts. (5-1) 7.4722, 8. Leavittsburg LaBrae (4-3) 6.7071, 9. Mogadore (4-2) 6.4394, 10. Mineral Ridge (5-2) 6.3071, 11. Middlefield Cardinal (4-3) 6, 12. Ravenna Southeast (6-1) 5.7857, 13. Rittman (5-2) 5.5429, 14. Brookfield (3-4) 4.5571, 15. Columbiana Crestview (3-4) 4.5143, 16. Youngstown Valley Christian (4-3) 4.0429, 17t. Columbiana (2-5) 2.9, 17t. Atwater Waterloo (2-5) 2.9, 19. Wickliffe (2-5) 2.7041, 20. Newton Falls (3-4) 2.6929

Region 22 – 1. Bluffton (7-0) 11.9071, 2. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (6-1) 10.0952, 3. Carey (5-2) 9.4929, 4. Columbus Grove (5-2) 9.3571, 5. Columbia Station Columbia (7-0) 8.2357, 6. Collins Western Reserve (5-2) 8.1857, 7. Tol. Ottawa Hills (6-1) 7.6122, 8. Defiance Tinora (4-3) 6.7357, 9. Ashland Mapleton (4-3) 5.8429, 10. Sullivan Black River (5-2) 5.4786, 11. Attica Seneca East (4-3) 5.3071, 12. Bucyrus Wynford (4-3) 5.2143, 13. Ashland Crestview (3-4) 4.3714, 14. Kansas Lakota (3-4) 4.3615, 15. Paulding (5-2) 3.9357, 16. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (3-4) 2.9856, 17. Castalia Margaretta (3-4) 2.6429, 18. Metamora Evergreen (2-5) 2.6286, 19. Van Buren (2-5) 2.5214, 20. Haviland Wayne Trace (3-4) 2.3714

Region 23 – 1. West Jefferson (7-0) 17.6214, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (7-0) 15.05, 3. Martins Ferry (5-2) 8.2214, 4. Galion Northmor (5-2) 7.75, 5. Beverly Fort Frye (4-2) 7.5601, 6. Nelsonville-York (6-1) 7.3124, 7. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-3) 6.8929, 8. Glouster Trimble (4-2) 6.7778, 9. Newcomerstown (5-2) 6.7714, 10. Marion Elgin (6-1) 6.2714, 11. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (4-3) 6.1857, 12. Howard East Knox (4-3) 6.1071, 13. Grandview Hts. (4-3) 5.35, 14. Johnstown Northridge (2-5) 4.3857, 15. Grove City Christian (4-3) 4.2, 16. Sarahsville Shenandoah (3-4) 3.5357, 17. Loudonville (2-5) 3.4429, 18. Bellaire (3-4) 3.3932, 19. Mount Gilead (2-5) 2.9429, 20. Crooksville (3-4) 2.9

Region 24 – 1. Williamsburg (7-0) 16.4214, 2. Versailles (6-1) 12.3786, 3. Bainbridge Paint Valley (6-1) 12.0857, 4. Cin. Country Day (7-0) 10.4544, 5. West Liberty-Salem (6-1) 10.0071, 6. New Madison Tri-Village (6-1) 9.1571, 7. Anna (3-4) 5.8929, 8. New Paris National Trail (3-4) 4.6429, 9. Rockford Parkway (2-5) 4.15, 10. Harrod Allen East (2-5) 3.4929, 11. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (3-4) 3.4429, 12. New Lebanon Dixie (3-4) 2.6429, 13. Miamisburg Day. Christian (2-4) 2.4735, 14. Cin. Deer Park (2-5) 2.1143, 15. Milford Center Fairbanks (2-5) 2.0429, 16. Lucasville Valley (1-6) 1.4509, 17. Troy Christian (2-5) 1.45, 18. North Lewisburg Triad (1-6) 1.3714, 19. Chillicothe Southeastern (1-6) 1.0429, 20t. Frankfort Adena (1-6) 1.0214

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Danville (7-0) 11.6714, 2. Malvern (6-1) 11.6357, 3. Dalton (5-1) 10.1873, 4. Berlin Center Western Reserve (5-2) 9.381, 5. Jeromesville Hillsdale (5-2) 9.3723, 6. New Middletown Springfield (5-2) 9.2143, 7. Monroeville (5-2) 9.1494, 8. Toronto (6-1) 8.4345, 9. Steubenville Cath. Central (7-0) 8.369, 10. Lisbon David Anderson (5-2) 8.2643, 11. Lowellville (6-1) 8.1643, 12. Lucas (4-3) 7.6286, 13. Norwalk St. Paul (3-4) 5.9358, 14. McDonald (4-3) 5.9143, 15. Salineville Southern (5-2) 5.7357, 16. Bowerston Conotton Valley (4-3) 3.85, 17. Ashtabula St. John School (2-4) 2.1111, 18. Richmond Hts. (1-6) 1.7452, 19. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (2-5) 1.7071, 20. Plymouth (2-5) 1.5929, 21. Strasburg-Franklin (2-5) 1.4214

Region 26 – 1. Hamler Patrick Henry (6-1) 12.2143, 2. McComb (6-1) 11.95, 3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (7-0) 11.6714, 4. Tiffin Calvert (6-0) 11.4444, 5. Antwerp (7-0) 11.3357, 6. Waynesfield-Goshen (7-0) 9.9214, 7. Leipsic (6-1) 9.7286, 8. Pandora-Gilboa (5-2) 9.5857, 9. Lima Central Cath. (4-3) 8.2429, 10. Edon (5-2) 6.8469, 11. Defiance Ayersville (5-2) 6.8357, 12. Arlington (4-3) 6.3857, 13. Convoy Crestview (5-2) 6.3643, 14. Dola Hardin Northern (5-2) 6.35, 15. Pioneer North Central (6-1) 6.215, 16. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (5-2) 5.65, 17. Montpelier (5-2) 5.4286, 18. Gibsonburg (3-4) 5.3506, 19. Ada (3-4) 3.95, 20. Morral Ridgedale (4-3) 3.75

Region 27 – 1. Reedsville Eastern (6-1) 10.1215, 2. Beaver Eastern (7-0) 8.8449, 3. Caldwell (6-1) 8.8429, 4. Hannibal River (4-2) 6.6212, 5. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (5-2) 6.2429, 6. Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-2) 5.8333, 7. Beallsville (5-2) 5.4474, 8. Woodsfield Monroe Central (4-3) 5.2437, 9. Waterford (5-2) 5.2357, 10. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-4) 4.0462, 11. Crown City South Gallia (5-2) 3.808, 12. Bridgeport (3-4) 3.7364, 13. Corning Miller (4-3) 3.0606, 14. Portsmouth Sciotoville (2-4) 2.431, 15. Sugar Grove Berne Union (2-5) 2.4, 16. Shadyside (2-5) 2.285, 17. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (3-4) 2.0037, 18. Racine Southern (1-6) 0.8535, 19t. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (1-6) 0.5, 19t. Franklin Furnace Green (1-6) 0.5

Region 28 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (7-0) 14.5429, 2. Ansonia (7-0) 12.9571, 3. DeGraff Riverside (6-1) 10.7357, 4. Cedarville (6-1) 8.5071, 5. Minster (6-1) 7.9071, 6. Cin. College Preparatory (5-1) 7.4709, 7. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (5-1) 7.3371, 8. Sidney Lehman Cath. (4-3) 6.7214, 9. Mechanicsburg (4-3) 6.2286, 10. Fort Loramie (4-3) 5.9929, 11. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (4-3) 5.8643, 12. Bradford (3-2) 4.8848, 13. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-4) 4.2395, 14. New Bremen (3-4) 3.9714, 15. St. Henry (2-5) 3.8143, 16. Lockland (2-4) 1.7262, 17. Fayetteville-Perry (2-5) 1.4082, 18t. Springfield Cath. Central (1-6) 0.6429, 18t. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (1-6) 0.6429, 20. Hamilton New Miami (1-6) 0.5714