Locals gather to ‘spike out cancer’ Locals gather to ‘spike out cancer’

The local high school volleyball teams will be helping to fight cancer this Thursday.

The event is being called Bump, Set, Spike Out Cancer.

The Miami Trace junior-varsity and varsity volleyball teams will be playing at Washington High School this Thursday, beginning at 5 p.m.

The event is being held to benefit the families of Cheryl Binegar and Stacie Beucler, both of whom recently passed away, and Kaylyn Marting, who is battling cancer, as well as the Fayette County Cancer Support Foundation (FCCSF).

The FCCSF is a non-profit community organization committed to providing financial support to local individuals battling cancer and their families.

There will be a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction.

“We will also have a way for those who didn’t already (purchase) a t-shirt to order one,” said one organizer. “(We’re) trying to get as much community support as we can.”

The Fayette Christian School volleyball teams will be participating in the event as well.

They are not playing, but they’ll pass out flowers to survivors in attendance, as will the Washington and Miami Trace High School players.

The recognition of the families will take place between the j-v and varsity games. The silent auction will take place during the j-v game and will close after the first set of the varsity game.