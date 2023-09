Weekly Sports Schedule

Fall Sports Schedule – Week of 10/2-10/7

Mon., Oct. 2

MT JV Volleyball at Logan Elm 5:30 p.m.

MT Varsity Volleyball at Logan Elm 6:45 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 3

MT/WCH Tennis Sectional at Portsmouth TBA

MT Boys Golf Sectional at Reid Park (Springfield) 9 a.m.

MT JV Volleyball at Jackson 5 p.m.

MT Jr. High Volleyball at Jackson 5 p.m.

MT Girls Soccer at Jackson 5 p.m.

WCH Freshman Volleyball vs McClain 5 p.m.

WCH Jr. High Volleyball vs McClain 5 p.m.

WCH JV Volleyball vs McClain 6 p.m.

MT Varsity Volleyball at Jackson 6:15 p.m.

WCH Girls Soccer vs McClain 6:30 p.m.

MT Boys Soccer at Jackson 7 p.m.

WCH Varsity Volleyball vs McClain 7 p.m.

Weds., Oct. 4

MT/WCH Tennis Sectional at Portsmouth TBA

WCH’s Garrett Wahl and Isaiah Wynne at Boys District Golf at Crown Hill 9 a.m.

MT Jr. High Football at Chillicothe 5 p.m.

WCH Jr. High Football vs McClain 5 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 5

MT/WCH Girls Golf Sectional at WGC Xenia 9 a.m.

MT JV Volleyball at WCH 5 p.m.

MT Jr. High Volleyball at WCH 5 p.m.

MT Varsity Volleyball at WCH 6:15 p.m.

MT Girls Soccer at WCH (Senior Night for WCH) 6:45 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 6

MT Varsity Football vs Chillicothe 7 p.m. (Homecoming Game)

WCH Varsity Football at McClain 7 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 7

MT JV Football at Chillicothe 10 a.m.

WCH Cross Country at Unioto 10 a.m.

WCH JV Football vs McClain 10 a.m.