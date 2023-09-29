Orcutt on FFB: Start, sit discussion Week 4

Welcome to my Week 4 Start/Sit Advice Article. Hopefully you followed my advice last week and it was helpful to you. Let’s get going on Week 4.

Quarterback

Start:

Russell Wilson (DEN @ CHI) Chicago has allowed 18+ FP to Jordan Love/Baker Mayfield/Patrick Mahomes and will potentially be without multiple starters in the secondary. Wilson hasn’t been bad, averaging 19 points per game. I think you can trust Wilson this week.

Joe Burrow (CIN @ TEN) Is Burrow back? He claims that he is and will play through the pain, and he should be able to start pushing the ball downfield. Tennessee gives up 19 fantasy points per game to the QB.

Sleepers: Justin Fields (CHI vs DEN), Jameis Winston (NO vs TB), Geno Smith (SEA @ NYG)

Sits:

Dak Prescott (DAL vs NE): Dak has scored less than 17 points per game this season and New England has allowd Tua and Jalen Hurts only 14 points per game. The Cowboys offense has struggled all season and NE will hold them in check.

DeShaun Watson (CLE vs BAL): This game will be ugly and low scoring. Baltimore has held QBs to less than 15 points per game this season, I wouldn’t expect much from Watson who had 14 points last season against Baltimore. Watson has averaged 20 points per game but 25 of that was last week against Tennessee. Plus he’s missed a lot of practice time with a bum shoulder.

Bust Alert: Trevor Lawrence (JAX vs ATL), Danny Jones (NYG vs SEA), Brock Purdy (SF vs ARI)

Running Back

Start:

Alexander Mattison (MIN @ CAR) Mattison rushed for 93 yards on 20 carries in Vikings 28-24 loss to the Chargers. He also caught 5-of-7 targets for an additional 32 yards through the air. This was by far his best game of the season, and I think that he builds on that against a Carolina run defense that allows 136 yards per game.

Javonte Williams (DEN @ CHI) I know I told you to draft Javonte and I know that he has let us down, but this is a get right game for him. Both defenses are bad and both teams are fighting for the worst team in the league. Sean Payton is mad, and I think he leans on Williams in this game. The Bears have allowed 121 rushing yards per game and 286 passing yards per game. Keep Williams in your lineup.

Sleepers: Zac Moss (LAR @ IND), Rochson Johnson (CHI vs DEN), James Cook (BUF vs MIA)

Sits:

Rachaad White (TB @ NO): White put up a dud in Week 3 against the Eagles and now he faces a Saints defense that has yet to allow a running back to score a touchdown this season in matchups with Derrick Henry, Miles Sanders and A.J. Dillon. Unless Baker and the offense can get going, you can’t trust White.

Breece Hall (NYJ vs KC): Every game with Wilson starting the Jets get behind early and abandon the run and using their best player. This game is no different. The Chiefs are excellent against the run and once they start throwing and get ahead, the Jets will have no choice but to avoid running the ball.

Bust Alert: De’Von Achane (MIA vs BUF), Joe Mixon (CIN @ TEN), Dameon Pierce (HOU vs PIT)

Wide Receivers

Start:

Josh Palmer (LOC vs LAR) Well last week I told you to start Mike Williams in the spot and I was right and then he tore his ACL. Enter Josh Palmer who had 66 yards and a TD. Palmer has played as the No. 3 WR all season and slid right into the role on the outside after Williams went down. Herbert trust Palmer and he is versatile with good hands. Put him right into your lineup against the Raiders.

Tee Higgins (CIN @ TEN) Tee hasn’t played well this season considering he is trying to get a contract; he has struggled with separation on defenders and dropped two passes that hit him in the hands against the Rams. Part of the problem has also been Burrow and his ankle not pushing off and pushing passes downfield. This feels like a “get right” game for Higgins. Burrow is getting stronger, and they are angry after starting 1-2 and headed to Tennessee with the intent to open up the offense. Tennessee allows 275 passing yards per game.

Sleepers: Terrace Marshall (CAR vs MIN), Chris Godwin (TB @ NO), Jakobi Meyers (LAR @ LAC)

Sit:

Terry McLaurin (WAS vs PHI) This team is spreading the ball around. Six different WRs have received 9-16% of the target share. This is the opposite of what I thought would happen when the season started when Howell was staring down his top WR and forcing him the ball. Even though you can throw against the Eagles secondary, I don’t know if you can trust Howell enough to play McLaurin.

Drake London (ATL @ JAX) has seen just 9 catchable targets through three games. A total of 67 WRs have seen 10 or more catchable targets. He also faces Jacksonville defense that has shut down the No. 1 WR this season. Keep London on your bench.

Bust Alert: Zay Flowers (BAL vs CLE), Adam Theilen (MIN @ CAR), DJ Moore (CHI vs DEN)

Tight End

Starts:

Darren Waller (NYG vs SEA) Here we go again picking on the Seattle defense that doesn’t guard the Tight End. They are allowing 8 points per game to the TE and 52 points per game to the WR. Even though Waller is the TE he is the leading receiver for the Giants with 20 targets and 132 receiving yards.

Sleeper: Evan Engram (JAX @ ATL), Pat Freiermuth (PIT vs HOU), Hunter Henry (NE @ DAL)

Sit:

David Njoku (CLE vs BAL) If Watson is going to be shaky, you can’t trust Njoku. Also, the Browns spread the ball around. Baltimore is only allowing 5.7 fantasy points per game. Njoku has not been reliable this season and that doesn’t change this week.

Bust Alert: Kyle Pitts (ATL @ JAX), Zack Ertz (ARI vs SF)

Thank you for reading my article. I hope that I have helped with your Fantasy Football lineups for Week 4 of 2023. Here is where you can find all of my work: www.fantasyholics.com; www.facebook.com/thefantasyholics; www.youtube.com/channel/UC_8FTjJO0k5BFL-4hNv6-xw