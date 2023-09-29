MT tennis loses to Minford and Unioto

Miami Trace’s Raelin Pepper makes the return during a first doubles match against Unioto Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace recognized its eight senior tennis players prior to the match against Unioto Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (l-r); Brooklyn Riggs, Jacinta Pettit, Raelin Pepper, Audrie Musser, Macy Mahorney, Isabel Gilpen, Caitlin Davis and Kearra Anthony. Courtesy photo

The Miami Trace High School tennis team played a match against Minford Saturday, Sept. 23.

The Panthers lost the match, three courts to two.

At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs lost, 6-3, 2-6, 4-6.

At second singles, Caitlin Davis won, 6-2, 6-1.

Audrie Musser lost at third singles, 6-7 (4), 2-6.

Jacinta Pettit and Raelin Pepper lost at first doubles, 3-6, 1-6.

Kearra Anthony and Macy Mahorney won the second doubles match, 6-4, 6-1.

On Monday, Sept. 25, Miami Trace hosted Unioto.

It was senior recognition day.

Unioto won the match, 3-2.

At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs won, 6-4, 6-2.

At second singles, Caitlin Davis won, 6-3, 6-0.

At third singles, Audrie Musser lost, 6-3, 0-6, 1-6.

At first doubles, Jacinta Pettit and Raelin Pepper lost, 1-6, 6-7 (2-7).

At second doubles, Kearra Anthony and Macy Mahorney lost, 4-6, 6-7.