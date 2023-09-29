MT tennis loses to Minford and Unioto

The Miami Trace High School tennis team played a match against Minford Saturday, Sept. 23.
The Panthers lost the match, three courts to two.
At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs lost, 6-3, 2-6, 4-6.
At second singles, Caitlin Davis won, 6-2, 6-1.
Audrie Musser lost at third singles, 6-7 (4), 2-6.
Jacinta Pettit and Raelin Pepper lost at first doubles, 3-6, 1-6.
Kearra Anthony and Macy Mahorney won the second doubles match, 6-4, 6-1.
On Monday, Sept. 25, Miami Trace hosted Unioto.
It was senior recognition day.
Unioto won the match, 3-2.
At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs won, 6-4, 6-2.
At second singles, Caitlin Davis won, 6-3, 6-0.
At third singles, Audrie Musser lost, 6-3, 0-6, 1-6.
At first doubles, Jacinta Pettit and Raelin Pepper lost, 1-6, 6-7 (2-7).
At second doubles, Kearra Anthony and Macy Mahorney lost, 4-6, 6-7.