CHILLICOTHE — The Washington High School tennis team played at Unioto Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The Shermans won the match, 5-0.

At first singles, Kate Bailey lost to Brunelli, 0-6, 0-6.

At second singles, Adysun Bartruff lost to Lewis, 0-6, 0-6.

Washington lost by forfeit at third singles.

At first doubles, Jillian Frederick and Siddhi Patel fell to Ater and Lamerson, 5-7, 3-6.

At second doubles, Gretchen Reed and Kendelle Woods lost to Detty and Sowers, 3-6, 0-6.