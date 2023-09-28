Diamondbacks move closer to wild card, beat White Sox 3-0 behind Pfaadt and Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll celebrates with teammates after scoring on a one-run single by Tommy Pham during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Chicago White Sox second baseman Zach Remillard, left, throws out Arizona Diamondbacks’ Gabriel Moreno at first base after forcing out Alek Thomas at second to turn the double play during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Corbin Carroll catches a fly ball by Chicago White Sox’s Carlos Perez during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Arizona Diamondbacks’ Jace Peterson, left, celebrates with Geraldo Perdomo after they scored on a two-run double by Corbin Carroll during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By MATT CARLSON Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Brandon Pfaadt pitched shutout ball for the second time in three starts, and the Arizona Diamondbacks moved closer to an NL wild card berth by beating the Chicago White Sox 3-0 Wednesday for their eighth win in 10 games.

Corbin Carroll hit a two-run double in a three-run third, giving the rookie 76 RBIs, and Tommy Pham had an RBI single for the Diamondbacks, who were outhit 8-4.

“We know it’s right in front of us,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “We control our own destiny in this particular situation, and get into the playoffs as a wild card team.”

Arizona (84-74) is in position for the second of three NL wild card slots, two games ahead of the Chicago Cubs and Miami (both 82-76). The Diamondbacks were 50-34 on July 1 before a 7-25 slide.

Pfaadt (3-9) scattered five hits, struck out eight and walked none in 5 2/3 innings, and Luis Frias Andrew Saalfrank, Ryan Thompson and Paul Sewald completed the Diamondbacks’ 11th shutout this season. Sewald worked around Lenyn Sosa’s double in the ninth for his 34th save in 39 chances.

“He was very dominant,” manager Torey Lovullo said of Pfaadt. “And then you turn it over to a bullpen that’s been lights out.”

Pfaadt, a 24-year-old right-hander, rebounded after yielding five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings in a 7-1 loss at the New York Yankees. It was his third scoreless outing of five or more innings; he pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cubs on Sept. 15.

“I felt good today,” Pfaadt said. “We got the three-run lead early and I think that kind of helped us propel throughout the game and kind of get rolling.”

Pfaadt said an effective changeup helped in his mix with a fastball and slider.

Lovullo hinted Pfaadt’s improvement might earn him a prominent role in Arizona’s postseason pitching scheme.

“He’ continuing to rise and push everything in the right direction,” Lovullo said “He stands up there like he’s been in the big leagues for five or six years. He has that mound presence and then he’s executing pitches now.”

Trayce Thompson and Sosa each had two hits. White Sox (60-98) are trying to avoid what would be their first 100-loss season since 2018 and second since 1970. Chicago was blanked for the 13th time.

In his first start with the White Sox, Luis Patiño (0-1) allowed three runs. three hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old right-hander, acquired from Tampa Bay on Aug. 1, retired his first seven hitters, then allowed the next five to reach base.

“Patiño got off to a really good start,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “Then he got in the stretch and kind of lost his rhythm.”

After Jace Peterson looped the game’s first hit and Geraldo Perdomo walked, Carroll lined a double to right-center.

OFF THE SCOREBOARD

Pham was excited about another shutdown performance from the Diamondbacks pitching staff.

“Like I tell the pitchers, when you give up no runs, we win 99% of the time,” Pham said.

DAVIES CUT

RHP Zach Davies was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks, who recalled rookie right-hander Justin Martinéz from Triple-A Reno.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF Lordes Gurriel, Jr. was a late scratch with left shoulder discomfort.

White Sox: 3B Yoán Moncada was held out on a maintenance day. Lenyn Sosa played third.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Touki Toussaint (4-7, 5.10) starts Thursday’s series finale. The Diamondbacks may go with a bullpen game, opening with RHP Bryce Jarvis (2-0, 2.45).