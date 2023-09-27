Miami Trace soccer beats Tigers, 6-2

The Panthers return upfield after Merrick Montgomery (85) scored during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at McClain High School Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (l-r); Pierce McCarty, Landon Burns, Sekou Mara, Cole Kirkpatrick, Montgomery, Ian Rayburn and Ian Mavis. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace’s Andrew Trout (right) contests for possession during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at McClain High School Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.

GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace High School boys soccer team visited McClain High School Tuesday, Sept. 26 for a Frontier Athletic Conference match against the Tigers.

It was another in a series of tough, physical matches between the two teams of cats.

Miami Trace’s defense held McClain scoreless in the second half as the Panthers prevailed, 6-2.

The Panthers led 3-2 at the end of the first 40 minutes of play.

In the first half, Miami Trace scored on a goal by Ian Mavis. The assist was by Sekou Mara.

Mara converted the first of his two penalty kicks on the night.

Ian Rayburn scored with an assist by Mavis.

In the second half for the Panthers, Merrick Montgomery scored with the assist to Rayburn.

Mavis scored the final goal for Miami Trace with an assist by Rayburn.

Avery Bennett was in goal for the Panthers, recording 10 saves.

Miami Trace had 19 shots on goal and McClain had 11.

Both of McClain’s goals were scored by Brynnen Babbs.

“The first time (against McClain) we dug ourselves quite the hole,” Miami Trace head coach Josh Thoroman said. “At one point we were trailing, one goal to four.

“We (scored) a second goal and then one of our players got a second yellow card which is a red and we were reduced to 10 players on the field,” Thoroman said. “At that point we were playing a man down but we were still able to come back at tie them, 4-4.

“This one definitely feels good,” Thoroman said. “They got us twice last year. I believe that makes us 2-3-1 in the (FAC). We beat Hillsboro earlier and we’ve lost to Jackson and Chilly twice.

“We came out with solid energy from the beginning,” Thoroman said. “Our play was really good and our energy was good.

“(McClain) is very dangerous on corner kicks and throw-ins,” Thoroman said. “They really feed the ball into the box. Their players are aggressive and they get to the ball. They made us pay a couple of times.

“We have some young guys in the back,” Thoroman said. “We were trying to get everyone back to help, but, they made us pay. They kept the game really, really close throughout the first half.

“They’re a physical team and every time we play them, it’s always exciting,” Thoroman said. “It’s emotional, on both sides. When we play McClain, the games are intense.

“In our last game the goals didn’t fall,” Thoroman said. “Tonight, the shots were going in.”

Miami Trace (5-7-1 overall) hosts Hillsboro Thursday at 5 p.m.

It will be youth night.

All youth soccer player wearing a jersey will get in for free, Thoroman said.

McClain falls to 2-6-2 overall, 0-5-1 in the FAC.

The Tigers host Chillicothe (7-2-1, 4-0-1) Thursday at 5 p.m.