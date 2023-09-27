McClain soccer beats Miami Trace, 6-1

Miami Trace’s Ella McCarty (25) vies for possession with McClain’s Abigail Marsh (11) during a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 at McClain High School. Also pictured for Miami Trace is Nora Morrison, who scored the Panthers’ lone goal of the night. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

GREENFIELD — It was the second meeting of the 2023 season for Miami Trace’s girls varsity soccer team and their peers from McClain High School on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The teams played at Miami Trace High School on Aug. 31 and that match ended in a 3-3 tie.

This match ended with McClain winning, 6-1.

McClain is now 4-4-1 overall, 3-3-1 in the FAC.

Miami Trace stands at 5-6-2 overall, 1-4-2 in the conference.

McClain held at 4-0 halftime lead.

“We came out and played really hard,” McClain head coach Blain Bergstrom said. “We scored on a corner kick. Bailey Parson hit a nice corner kick and Addie Olaker ran through the ball and put it in the net.”

Olaker scored the first two goals for McClain.

Luca Matesic scored the next four goals for the hat trick-plus one.

Nora Morrison scored unassisted for Miami Trace.

In addition to Parson, Lindsey Hutchinson, Larah Henson and Paisley Pryor each had one assist for McClain.

Bergstrom praised the play by Pryor.

“Paisley Pryor had a really nice play where we dribbled down the right side and she crossed it right in and Luca was there,” Bergstrom said. “It was a perfect play.”

Hillsboro plays at Miami Trace Thursday. The Indians are 5-6-0 overall, 4-3-0 in the conference.

Chillicothe is 6-6-0 overall. The Cavs are 5-2-0, in second place in the FAC.

Chillicothe is at McClain Thursday. The Cavs beat McClain on Sept. 12, 5-3.

Jackson defeated Hillsboro Tuesday, 2-0, improving to 9-1-2 overall. Jackson is setting the pace in the FAC at 6-0-1.

Washington is now 1-13-0 overall, 0-7-0 in the FAC after falling at Chillicothe Tuesday, 11-0. Jackson is at Washington Thursday.