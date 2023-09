Rod List, Fayette County EMS director, spoke to the Good Hope Lions Club about the additional levy to be on the ballot in November. Submitted photo

During the Sept. 21 meeting of the Good Hope Lions Club, Rod List, Fayette County EMS director, informed the club regarding an additional levy on the ballot in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

The levy being requested is to assist in the creation of a Fayette County EMS District. List distributed Q&A sheets to the members and also answered several questions.

The club’s semi-annual pancake and sausage breakfast is slated for Saturday, Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Wayne Township Hall.