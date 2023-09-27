East Clinton tennis beats Washington, 4-1

LEES CREEK — The Washington High School tennis team visited former SCOL opponent East Clinton Tuesday, Sept. 26.

East Clinton won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Jillian Frederick lost to Rylee Kempton, 4-6, 0-6.

At second singles, Kate Bailey defeated Stephanie Lambert, 6-4, 6-4.

Adysun Bartruff lost at third singles to Megan Hadley, 0-6, 0-6.

Sam Dallmayer and Siddhi Patel lost at first doubles to Kailyn Mason and Molly Seabaugh, 0-6, 0-6.

Gretchen Reed and Kendelle Woods fell to Josi Balon and Abigail Prater at second doubles, 5-7, 3-6.