Washington volleyball splits matches with Southeastern, Whiteoak

The Washington High School varsity volleyball team hosted teams from Southeastern and Whiteoak High Schools Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Washington lost to Southeastern, 19-25 and 14-25.

The Lady Lions defeated Whiteoak, 25-7, 25-18.

Southeastern also defeated Whiteoak.

In the match against Southeastern, statistically for Washington, Lilly Shaw led in ace serves with three.

Scotti Quigley, Maggi Wall, Calleigh Wead-Salmi and Jarika Mick each had one ace serve.

Natalie Truex, Mick and Shaw each had two kills.

Aysha Haney led in assists with five and Addison Knisley had three.

Wead-Salmi had one solo block.

Wall had eight digs and Wead-Salmi had seven.

Statistically for Washington in the match against Whiteoak, Wall led with seven ace serves. Shaw had four ace serves and Quigley had two.

Kierstyn Mitchell led in kills with four and Truex had two.

Haney led with five assists and Knisley had two.

Truex had two solo blocks and Mitchell and Quigley each had one.

Wall led in digs with 24 and Wead-Salmi had five.

Washington will host Jackson Thursday at 5 p.m.