Wahl, Wynne qualify for District golf tournament

Blue Lion seniors Garrett Wahl (left) and Isaiah Wynne (right) each shot an 82 and qualified as individuals for the DII Southeast District Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport. Courtesy photo Washington senior Isaiah Wynne hits a shot out of the bunker on the tenth hole during the DII Southeast District Sectional golf tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 at Jaycees Golf Course in Chillicothe. Wynne shot an 82 to advance to the District tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Crown Hill Golf Club. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Blue Lion senior John Wall hits a shot onto the 18th green during the DII Southeast District Sectional golf tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 at Jaycees Golf Course in Chillicothe. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

CHILLICOTHE — The DII Southeast Sectional for boys golf took place on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Jaycees Golf Course.

A total of 16 teams were represented at the event, including the Washington Blue Lions and McClain Tigers. Other teams in the sectional included Westfall, Sheridan, Unioto, Circleville, Logan Elm, Warren, Alexander, Fairfield Union, Winchester Eastern, Meigs, River Valley, Zane Trace, New Lexington, and Vinton County.

The top five teams and the top five individuals not on a top five team would qualify for the District Tournament.

The Sectional Champions were the team from Sheridan with a score of 329. The four other qualifying teams included Warren and Alexander with a 343, and Circleville and Logan Elm with a 344.

The five individual qualifiers were Charlie Lewis of Unioto with an 80, Garrett Wahl and Isaiah Wynne of Washington, each with an 82, Isaiah DeLong of Fairfield Union with an 83, and Jon Grodolsky Jr. of Zane Trace with an 84.

Individually for Washington, Garrett Wahl and Isaiah Wynne each led with an 82, Will Miller with a 92, Luke, John Wall with a 100, and Luke Crabtree with a 101.

Individually for McClain, Zane Adams led with a 98, followed by Leland Ewry with a 110, Jeremy Webb with a 111, and Alex Perie with a 128.

The DII Southeast District tournament will be on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Crown Hill Golf Club.