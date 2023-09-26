MT grad a member of OSU Marching Band

Miami Trace High School graduate Jacob Cline, a member of The Ohio State University Marching Band, at the game against Western Kentucky Sept. 16, 2023. Submitted photos Jacob Cline and Jamie Etzler at the Ohio State versus Western Kentucky game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Submitted photos

Jacob Cline, the son of Jason and Jolena Cline and a 2023 Miami Trace graduate, is now a member of the 146th edition of the Ohio State Marching Band, also known as TBDBITL (The Best Damn Band in the Land).

Cline had to endure two full days of candidate training as well as two days of grueling tryouts earlier in August.

Over 400 candidates tried out for only 228 spots in the band.

Cline became a member of the Drum Major Squad, also known as D-row in the band. He will now be eligible to try out for the head drum major and assistant drum major position this spring. During his time as a member of D-row, he will act as an apprentice of sorts under the head and assistant drum majors.

He will learn how to lead the band in “Script Ohio,” various marching styles, and work on his technique. He will also assist the band with props and possibly fill in spots for the band during various events.

The Ohio State Marching Band is under the direction of Dr. Christopher Hoch, who was also a member of the band in the mid 1990s. The band is world-renowned and is considered one of the top collegiate marching bands in America.

The band will perform at all home games and will travel to many of the away games, as well as many concerts, parades, and other events throughout the season. The band will also travel with the football team during any post-season activity, including a possible trip to Indianapolis for the Big 10 championship, a national championship, and bowl games.

Cline was a member of the Miami Trace Marching Band where he was drum major for four years. He was also involved with many activities in high school and is currently in an honors program at Ohio State. He gives credit to Jamie Etzler, his high school twirling coach, who introduced him to twirling and taught him the style of twirling during his four years with Miami Trace.

Etzler was also a member of the Ohio State Marching Band from 1991-1995 as a member of D-row and the student band staff.

Cline can be seen before all Ohio State home football games at the Skull Session in St. John Arena, a pep rally/band pregame warm-up concert, two and a half hours before kickoff. This is free to the public.