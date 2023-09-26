Lady Cavs blank Lady Lions, 11-0

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Lady Lion soccer team (1-12, 0-6) traveled to take on the Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers (5-6, 4-2) on Tuesday, Sept. 26 in a Frontier Athletic Conference contest.
The Lady Cavaliers were in full attack mode for much of the game, running away with an 11-0 victory over Washington.
Chillicothe scored seven goals in the opening half and added on four more in the second half to secure the victory.
Washington (1-13, 0-7) returns to action on Thursday, Sept. 28 at home against Jackson (8-1-2, 5-0-1).
Chillicothe (6-6, 5-2) plays again on Thursday, Sept. 28 at McClain (3-4-1, 2-3-1).