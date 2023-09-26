Lady Cavs blank Lady Lions, 11-0

Lady Lion sophomore Jannyah Villalobos Burns (35) looks to attack during the first half of the match against Chillicothe on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Also pictured for Washington is senior Kaithlyn Maquiling (11). Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Lady Lion soccer team (1-12, 0-6) traveled to take on the Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers (5-6, 4-2) on Tuesday, Sept. 26 in a Frontier Athletic Conference contest.

The Lady Cavaliers were in full attack mode for much of the game, running away with an 11-0 victory over Washington.

Chillicothe scored seven goals in the opening half and added on four more in the second half to secure the victory.

Washington (1-13, 0-7) returns to action on Thursday, Sept. 28 at home against Jackson (8-1-2, 5-0-1).

Chillicothe (6-6, 5-2) plays again on Thursday, Sept. 28 at McClain (3-4-1, 2-3-1).