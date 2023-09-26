Blue Lions, Tigers come together to support local student

Brielle Anderson, third grade student at Belle Aire Intermediate, has been chosen as a “Mile Champion” for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon held in Columbus on October 15. She will be honored during the 18th mile of the marathon. Brielle has a rare genetic mutation of the 16th Chromosome known as GRIN2A. Courtesy photo Washington High School principal Brady Streitenberger (left) and McClain High School principal Matt Shelton (right) will be engaging in a friendly wager in which the school that raises the most money will get to shave the head of their principal on the football field prior to their game on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. Courtesy photo

On Oct. 6, the Blue Lions will face the Tigers of McClain High School in a football contest. While that is an important event, the two schools will be engaging in a different kind of contest beginning September 25 and running up until kickoff of the football game, and the stakes are going to be much more visible than a scoreboard.

Beginning Sept. 25, in the main offices of each high school will be buckets for students, staff, and even community members to drop their change or dollars into.

These two schools will be making a combined donation to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with the total donations collected after two weeks. While this may seem like a normal fundraiser, the winning prize is what makes this one a little bit different. If the Blue Lions are able to raise more funds than their opponents from Greenfield, the student section will be shaving the head of their principal, Mr. Brady Streitenberger on the field prior to kickoff. If the Tigers are able to raise more, than the students will be shaving the beard of their principal, Mr. Matt Shelton.

The idea for this fundraiser came because the two principals worked together for a number of years when Mr. Streitenberger taught middle and high school English for Greenfield. “When I accepted the job as high school principal, not only has Mr. Shelton been a great resource to me, but we remain great friends,” said Streitenberger. “We just felt like we needed to do something together to help out a greater purpose. We wanted our students to help contribute to something bigger than just themselves or even just our community.”

That is where Brielle Anderson comes into play. Brielle is a third grader at Belle Aire Intermediate and she is no ordinary third grader. In October of 2016, Brielle was diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation of the 16th Chromosome known as GRIN2A. In the nine years since Brielle’s initial diagnosis, she has made hundreds of visits to Nationwide Children’s, and has received several more diagnoses as a result of GRIN2A. Brielle has been diagnosed with epilepsy, asthma, severe intellectual disability and a compromised immune system.

This year, Brielle has been chosen as a “Mile Champion” for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon held in Columbus on October 15. She will be honored during the 18th mile of the marathon.

So, beginning Sept. 25 and running through Oct. 6, students and staff will be fundraising for a great cause. Those who would like to contribute can visit the Washington High School or McClain High School offices between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. or contact the office to set up a time to meet outside of school hours.