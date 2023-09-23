High School Football Scores

Friday’s Scores
The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Akr. Buchtel 20, Akr. Ellet 0
Alliance 48, Salem 14
Andover Pymatuning Valley 64, Ravenna SE 34
Anna 39, Delphos St. John’s 0
Ansonia 30, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 19
Antwerp 45, Sherwood Fairview 8
Archbold 44, Metamora Evergreen 7
Arlington 51, Arcadia 7
Ashland 35, Mansfield Madison 7
Ashland Crestview 41, Greenwich S. Cent. 7
Ashland Mapleton 42, Plymouth 12
Ashville Teays Valley 45, Circleville 7
Athens 30, Logan 21
Attica Seneca E. 42, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 14
Aurora 42, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Avon 52, Olmsted Falls 10
Avon Lake 32, Amherst Steele 27
Bainbridge Paint Valley 76, Frankfort Adena 41
Barnesville 53, Shadyside 0
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 26, Castalia Margaretta 14
Bay Village Bay 23, Elyria Cath. 10
Beallsville 36, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 30, OT
Beaver Eastern 43, Portsmouth Sciotoville 20
Bedford 30, E. Cle. Shaw 0
Bellaire 33, Wintersville Indian Creek 0
Bellbrook 38, Trenton Edgewood 17
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 19, Spring. NW 13
Belmont Union Local 20, Weir, W.Va. 13
Beloit W. Branch 70, Minerva 0
Berea-Midpark 37, Grafton Midview 0
Bethel-Tate 26, Lees Creek E. Clinton 16
Bishop Ready 37, Cols. KIPP 0
Bishop Watterson 35, Bishop Hartley 7
Blanchester 46, Batavia Clermont NE 7
Bloom-Carroll 45, Lancaster Fairfield Union 3
Bluffton 48, Ada 0
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 28, Stow-Munroe Falls 6
Brooklyn 35, Beachwood 3
Brookville 35, Carlisle 7
Bucyrus Wynford 70, Bucyrus 18
Burton Berkshire 45, Middlefield Cardinal 28
Caldwell 51, Bowerston Conotton Valley 8
Camden Preble Shawnee 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley 6
Can. McKinley 37, N. Can. Hoover 28
Can. South 35, Akr. Manchester 14
Canal Fulton Northwest 28, Massillon Tuslaw 12
Canal Winchester 38, Dublin Scioto 7
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 32, Wheelersburg 16
Canfield 17, Dover 13
Canfield S. Range 21, Poland Seminary 7
Carey 27, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 7
Carrollton 41, Alliance Marlington 35, OT
Cedarville 63, London Madison Plains 17
Celina 24, Elida 12
Centerburg 21, Cardington-Lincoln 0
Centerville 16, Springboro 6
Chagrin Falls 10, Orange 0
Chagrin Falls Kenston 31, Chardon 21
Chardon NDCL 42, Warren Howland 14
Chesterland W. Geauga 22, Gates Mills Hawken 15
Chillicothe Unioto 45, Piketon 22
Chillicothe Zane Trace 35, Chillicothe Huntington 12
Cin. Aiken 14, Cin. Woodward 8
Cin. Anderson 20, Cin. Winton Woods 13
Cin. Clark Montessori 55, Hamilton New Miami 0
Cin. Country Day 58, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0
Cin. Elder 32, Cin. St. Xavier 31, OT
Cin. Finneytown 30, Cin. Deer Park 29, 2OT
Cin. Gamble Montessori 57, Bellevue, Ky. 8
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 48, Norwood 18
Cin. Indian Hill 42, Cin. Madeira 21
Cin. McNicholas 35, Day. Chaminade Julienne 0
Cin. Moeller 28, Cin. La Salle 20
Cin. Mt. Healthy 49, Cin. NW 14
Cin. Princeton 14, Cin. Oak Hills 7
Cin. Purcell Marian 44, Cin. Summit Country Day 14
Cin. Western Hills 44, Cin. Hughes 28
Cin. Wyoming 21, Reading 14
Circleville Logan Elm 35, Baltimore Liberty Union 7
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 17, Wilmington 14
Cle. Benedictine 59, Parma Normandy 20
Cle. Glenville 54, Cle. Hay 7
Cle. Hts. 41, Strongsville 0
Cle. John Adams 28, Cle. Lincoln W. 6
Cle. John Marshall 27, Cle. Collinwood 0
Cle. Rhodes 36, Cle. E. Tech 0
Cle. VASJ 56, Erie McDowell, Pa. 39
Coldwater 40, Rockford Parkway 6
Cols. Africentric 56, West 0
Cols. Beechcroft 42, Cols. Linden-McKinley 0
Cols. DeSales 28, Cols. St. Charles 7
Cols. Eastmoor 15, Cols. Briggs 13
Cols. Grandview Hts. 41, Cols. Whetstone 30
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 47, Amanda-Clearcreek 14
Cols. Independence 46, South 6
Cols. Marion-Franklin 30, Cols. Walnut Ridge 6
Cols. Mifflin 14, Cols. Centennial 0
Columbia Station Columbia 34, Oberlin 6
Columbiana 56, Leetonia 27
Columbiana Crestview 43, Brookfield 26
Columbus Grove 47, Harrod Allen E. 28
Conneaut 47, Jefferson Area 22
Convoy Crestview 52, Delphos Jefferson 6
Creston Norwayne 40, Rittman 0
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55, Wooster Triway 17
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 43, STVM 13
Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Independence 7
Danville 52, Loudonville 15
Day. Dunbar 50, Day. Thurgood Marshall 16
Day. Northridge 44, Covington 14
DeGraff Riverside 49, Troy Christian 0
Defiance 46, Kenton 18
Defiance Ayersville 38, Hicksville 14
Defiance Tinora 21, Haviland Wayne Trace 13
Delaware Buckeye Valley 49, Cols. Bexley 21
Delaware Hayes 31, Worthington Kilbourne 0
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 27, Lewis Center Olentangy 20
Delta 42, Swanton 0
Dola Hardin Northern 29, Morral Ridgedale 0
Dresden Tri-Valley 56, McConnelsville Morgan 28
Dublin Coffman 24, Powell Olentangy Liberty 14
E. Liverpool 62, Cambridge 53
Eaton 42, Middletown Madison Senior 7
Edon 35, Montpelier 34
Fairborn 28, Xenia 21
Fairport Harbor Harding 26, Windham 0
Findlay 53, Holland Springfield 0
Findlay Liberty-Benton 42, Van Buren 0
Franklin 28, Monroe 14
Ft. Loramie 34, Oxford Talawanda 19
Gahanna Cols. Academy 39, Whitehall-Yearling 6
Gahanna Lincoln 49, Galloway Westland 7
Galion Northmor 35, Fredericktown 0
Garrettsville Garfield 61, Campbell Memorial 0
Geneva 49, Ashtabula Edgewood 14
Genoa Area 48, Tontogany Otsego 19
Germantown Valley View 49, Day. Oakwood 0
Gibsonburg 30, Elmore Woodmore 10
Girard 43, Cortland Lakeview 0
Glouster Trimble 59, Racine Southern 19
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 40, Magnolia Sandy Valley 6
Granville 28, Pataskala Licking Hts. 20
Green 31, Can. Glenoak 28
Grove City Christian 37, Corning Miller 27
Groveport-Madison 30, Reynoldsburg 13
Hamilton 31, Fairfield 28, OT
Hamilton Badin 28, Bishop Fenwick 3
Hamler Patrick Henry 30, Wauseon 24
Hannibal River 41, Bridgeport 20
Harrison 33, Campbell Co., Ky. 7
Heath 48, Hebron Lakewood 7
Hilliard Bradley 24, Cols. Upper Arlington 22
Hilliard Darby 15, Marysville 14
Hillsboro 23, Chillicothe 17, OT
Holgate 64, Sebring McKinley 14
Howard E. Knox 28, Mt. Gilead 0
Huber Hts. Wayne 49, Beavercreek 27
Hunting Valley University 36, Gates Mills Gilmour 21
Huron 38, Port Clinton 7
Ironton 48, Chesapeake 7
Jackson 49, Washington C.H. 21
Jamestown Greeneview 48, Spring. Greenon 0
Johnstown 26, Johnstown Northridge 14
Kansas Lakota 36, Willard 7
Kent Roosevelt 28, Copley 21
Kettering Alter 42, Day. Carroll 0
Kettering Fairmont 10, Springfield 7
Kings Mills Kings 21, Cin. West Clermont 7
Kirtland 55, Orwell Grand Valley 0
Lancaster 24, Grove City Cent. Crossing 21
Leavittsburg LaBrae 28, Warren Champion 7
Lebanon 14, Cin. Turpin 11
Leipsic 40, Spencerville 6
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 17, Hilliard Davidson 14
Lewistown Indian Lake 34, St. Paris Graham 7
Liberty Center 63, Bryan 7
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 21, Cin. Colerain 6
Lima Bath 28, Ottawa-Glandorf 21
Lima Perry 14, N. Baltimore 6
Lima Sr. 56, Tol. Woodward 6
Lisbon David Anderson 21, Hanoverton United 20
London 36, Bellefontaine 6
Lorain 42, Garfield Hts. 16
Lorain Clearview 48, Wellington 12
Lore City Buckeye Trail 57, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 6
Loveland 35, Cin. Walnut Hills 0
Lowellville 38, Mineral Ridge 21
Lucas 31, Monroeville 28
Lucasville Valley 7, McDermott Scioto NW 6
Lyndhurst Brush 25, Cle. Cent. Cath. 6
Macedonia Nordonia 38, Twinsburg 31
Madison 42, Ashtabula Lakeside 20
Malvern 49, Strasburg-Franklin 6
Mansfield Sr. 37, Lexington 10
Maple Hts. 30, Warrensville Hts. 14
Maria Stein Marion Local 14, Versailles 13
Marion Elgin 59, Crestline 14
Marion Harding 27, Caledonia River Valley 13
Marion Pleasant 30, Bellville Clear Fork 22
Mason 17, Middletown 14
Massillon 41, Middletown, Del. 7
Massillon Perry 49, Louisville 6
Maumee 51, Millbury Lake 21
Mayfield 36, Eastlake North 10
McArthur Vinton County 62, Albany Alexander 0
McComb 61, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 26
McDonald 42, Atwater Waterloo 12
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 40, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 0
Medina 42, Euclid 0
Medina Buckeye 38, Parma Hts. Holy Name 14
Medina Highland 35, Barberton 7
Mentor 42, Solon 0
Mentor Lake Cath. 37, Can. Cent. Cath. 20
Miami Trace 29, Greenfield McClain 20
Milan Edison 41, Bellevue 7
Milford 28, Morrow Little Miami 0
Millersburg W. Holmes 43, Wooster 40
Milton-Union 28, Casstown Miami E. 25
Minster 7, St. Henry 2
Mt. Orab Western Brown 51, Batavia 47
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 21, Cin. Mariemont 18
N. Lewisburg Triad 31, Milford Center Fairbanks 18
N. Ridgeville 35, Elyria 11
Napoleon 41, Fremont Ross 21
Nelsonville-York 47, Pomeroy Meigs 14
New Albany 25, Grove City 24
New Bremen 35, Ft. Recovery 7
New Concord John Glenn 45, Byesville Meadowbrook 6
New Lebanon Dixie 29, Bradford 28
New Lexington 19, Coshocton 7
New Madison Tri-Village 55, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 20
New Middletown Spring. 35, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 10
New Paris National Trail 33, Arcanum 19
New Philadelphia 35, Mt. Vernon 10
New Richmond 49, Goshen 13
Newark Licking Valley 42, Zanesville 0
Newcomerstown 46, E. Can. 7
Niles McKinley 49, Lisbon Beaver 14
Norton 56, Akr. Coventry 0
Norwalk 27, Vermilion 0
Oak Harbor 56, Fostoria 0
Oberlin Firelands 33, Sheffield Brookside 14
Ontario 59, Galion 35
Oregon Clay 56, Bowling Green 28
Orrville 38, Navarre Fairless 28
Paden City, W.Va. 49, Belpre 7
Painesville Harvey 49, Mantua Crestwood 16
Painesville Riverside 56, Willoughby S. 8
Pandora-Gilboa 48, Worthington Christian 14
Parma Padua 27, N. Royalton 20
Paulding 54, Edgerton 20
Pemberville Eastwood 48, Rossford 10
Peninsula Woodridge 58, Akr. Springfield 0
Perry 33, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0
Perrysburg 48, Sylvania Northview 0
Philo 32, Crooksville 0
Pickerington Cent. 41, Newark 7
Pickerington N. 16, Westerville Cent. 14
Pioneer N. Central 48, Vanlue 16
Plain City Jonathan Alder 41, Urbana 33
Portsmouth 14, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 6
Portsmouth W. 34, Minford 7
Proctorville Fairland 40, Gallipolis Gallia 35
Ravenna 21, Mogadore Field 13
Richmond Hts. 12, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 6
Riverside Stebbins 23, W. Carrollton 20
Rocky River 40, N. Olmsted 3
Rootstown 37, Louisville Aquinas 6
S. Charleston SE 41, Spring. Cath. Cent. 22
S. Point 53, Ironton Rock Hill 20
Salineville Southern 42, E. Palestine 7
Sandusky Perkins 31, Clyde 7
Sarahsville Shenandoah 44, Rayland Buckeye 33
Shaker Hts. 39, Brunswick 34
Shelby 48, Sparta Highland 14
Sidney 49, Greenville 7
Sidney Lehman 31, Tipp City Bethel 27
Smithville 21, Apple Creek Waynedale 7
Spring. Kenton Ridge 31, New Carlisle Tecumseh 8
Spring. Shawnee 17, Richwood N. Union 13
St Bernard-Elmwood Place 40, Lockland 7
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 48, Cin. N. College Hill 2
St. Clairsville 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 8
St. Mary’s Prep, Mich. 35, Tol. St. Francis 7
St. Marys Memorial 21, Van Wert 19
Steubenville 42, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 28
Streetsboro 49, Lodi Cloverleaf 7
Struthers 41, Hubbard 14
Sugar Grove Berne Union 38, Millersport 0
Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Uhrichsville Claymont 7
Sullivan Black River 7, LaGrange Keystone 0
Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Cols. Franklin Hts. 7
Sylvania Southview 28, Tol. Scott 12
Tallmadge 21, Richfield Revere 7
Thomas Worthington 18, Dublin Jerome 17, OT
Thornville Sheridan 62, Warsaw River View 0
Tiffin Columbian 42, Sandusky 35
Tol. Cent. Cath. 28, Cle. St. Ignatius 0
Tol. Christian 54, Lakeside Danbury 6
Tol. Ottawa Hills 39, Northwood 7
Tol. Start 44, Tol. Rogers 30
Tol. Whitmer 42, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 28
Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 28, Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 2
Toronto 28, Richmond Edison 20
Trotwood-Madison 70, Day. Belmont 0
Troy 14, Piqua 0
Tucker County, W.Va. 28, Reedsville Eastern 22, OT
Uniontown Lake 19, Massillon Jackson 7
Upper Sandusky 39, Sycamore Mohawk 34
Utica 14, Newark Cath. 7
Vandalia Butler 24, Tipp City Tippecanoe 19
Vincent Warren 18, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 17
W. Chester Lakota W. 34, Cin. Sycamore 14
W. Jefferson 33, Mechanicsburg 7
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7
W. Liberty-Salem 42, Spring. NE 7
W. Unity Hilltop 32, Oregon Stritch 2
Wadsworth 19, Hudson 13
Wapakoneta 42, Lima Shawnee 6
Warren Harding 26, Youngs. Chaney High School 7
Waterford 31, New Matamoras Frontier 0
Waverly 56, Oak Hill 7
Waynesfield-Goshen 55, Cory-Rawson 13
Waynesville 30, Hamilton Ross 7
Wellston 48, Bidwell River Valley 12
West Salem Northwestern 39, Doylestown Chippewa 28
Westerville S. 21, Westerville N. 13
Westlake 37, Fairview 25
Wickliffe 28, Garfield Hts. Trinity 7
Williamsburg 48, Fayetteville-Perry 6
Williamsport Westfall 62, Southeastern 28
Williamstown, W.Va. 22, Marietta 19
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 38, Franklin Furnace Green 21
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 35, Magnolia, W.Va. 0
Youngs. East 48, Cin. Dohn High School 14
Youngs. Liberty 49, Newton Falls 33
Youngs. Mooney 38, Youngs. Boardman 21
Youngs. Ursuline 32, Austintown Fitch 14
Youngs. Valley Christian 53, Wellsville 13
Zanesville W. Muskingum 42, Zanesville Maysville 0