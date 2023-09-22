Blue Lions drop conference opener to Jackson, 49-21

Blue Lion Rocky Jones makes a leaping catch in the first quarter of the game on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Photos by Mary Kay West Washington’s Noah Haithcock goes down for a catch in the first quarter of the game against Jackson on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Photos by Mary Kay West

The first week of Frontier Athletic Conference football action began on Friday as the Washington Blue Lions (3-2) hosted the Jackson Ironmen (4-1).

The Blue Lions received the opening kickoff and on the third play of the game, Nolan Johnson of Jackson intercepted a pass and returned it near the red zone.

On the very next play, Ironmen senior Cade Wolford plunged into the end zone from 27 yards out for the first score of the game. The extra point was good to make it 7-0 with 10:46 remaining in the opening quarter.

Washington found themselves driving on the next possession. They converted a fourth-and-one to get inside the Jackson 25, and then ran an end around with Rocky Jones to get inside the 10-yard line. The next play was a completion from Gavin Coffman to Noah Haithcock near the goal line, but an illegal man downfield call negated the play. A few plays later, the Blue Lions were looking at a fourth-and-goal from the 16-yard line. Coffman stepped up in the pocket and found Isaiah Haithcock in the front of the end zone with a defender draped all over him, but Haithcock pulled in the pass for the touchdown. The PAT from Coffman was good to tie the game at 7 midway through the first quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, Washington’s Miguel Utrera would strip the Ironmen ball carrier and recover it himself to get the ball back to the Blue Lions in Jackson territory. A couple penalties had Washington at third and long, but a leaping catch from Jones put them inside the ten yard line. A sack and another penalty eventually had the Blue Lions at fourth-and-goal from the 24-yard line. Washington attempted a 41-yard field goal but the snap was errant and the Blue Lions were unable to attempt the kick, turning the ball over on downs.

Time ran out of the first quarter with Jackson possessing the ball at midfield.

Early in the second quarter, Jackson quarterback Bodhi Wolford found a wide open Gaven Jones who raced into the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown reception. The PAT was good to make it 14-7.

The Blue Lions were forced to punt on the next drive, and Jackson returned the favor with a punt of their own after a good stand from the Washington defense.

A big catch from Gabe Tayese on the next drive had the Blue Lions near midfield. Another big catch, this time from Ian Rogers-Wright, put Washington inside the Jackson 40. A third long play on a double move from Mason Coffman put the team inside the two-yard line. Two plays later, Gavin Coffman snuck the ball into the end zone and converted the PAT to tie the game.

Jackson quickly responded with a long drive capped off with a 26-yard pass from Wolford to Ryan Seimetz. The PAT was good to make it 21-14.

Washington would be intercepted on their next drive and the Ironmen would add another touchdown late in the half on a 31-yard run from Johnson. The extra point made it 28-14 which was the halftime score.

The Ironmen recovered an onside kick to begin the third quarter and used three big plays to get into scoring position and later scored on a 15-yard touchdown run from Cade Wolford. The PAT was wide right, making it 34-14.

Back to back three and outs were forced by the defenses on the next two drives.

Washington would be intercepted on their next drive which set the Ironmen up in Blue Lion territory. A big sack from Rogers-Wright had Jackson at third and long, but they were able to convert to get the ball near the red zone. Wolford would find Seimetz from 27 yards out to extend the lead. The PAT made it 42-14 late in the third.

Another three and out from Washington gave the ball back to the Ironmen, who looked to extend the lead even more. The third quarter ended with Jackson possessing the ball in Blue Lion territory. The Ironmen would score on a nine-yard run from Seimetz, their final score of the evening. The extra point made it 49-14.

The final score of the evening came from Rogers-Wright who scored on a rush from eight yards out. The PAT was good to make it 49-21.

Washington (3-3, 0-1) is back in action on Friday, Sept. 29 when they travel to take on the Hillsboro Indians (3-3, 1-0). Hillsboro defeated Chillicothe 23-17 in overtime to start conference play 1-0.

Jackson (5-1, 1-0) will travel back to Fayette County next week to take on the Miami Trace Panthers (4-2, 1-0). Miami Trace defeated McClain 29-20 on Friday.