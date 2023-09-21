WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 20

Kassey D. Reeves, 40, 914 N. North St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Mollie A. P. Parker, 23, 1208 Riverside Drive, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Ashley G. Huffman, 39, 1022 Lakeview Ave., fictitious plates.

Sept. 19

Juvenile, 15, Washington C.H., disorderly by fighting (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Juvenile, 15, Washington C.H., disorderly by fighting (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Steven J. Garufi, 41, 445 W. Circle Ave., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Sept. 18

Braydon T. Swaney, 24, Sabina, expired registration.

Sept. 16

Ashley Shepherd, 37, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

Tesla A. Davis, 26, Orient, Pickaway County warrant.

Carl A. Pennington, 44, 103 W. Oak St., non-compliance suspension, no motorcycle endorsement, stop sign violation.

Jason Yoakum, 49, 1221 High St., Wilmington bench warrant.

Sept. 15

Devon L. Osborne, 23, 403 Western Ave., Hillsboro Police Department warrant.

Sara D. Johnson, 27, 815 Lincoln Drive, criminal damaging.

Sept. 13

Amanda K. Horsley, 29, Portsmouth, license forfeiture suspension.

Jess L. Newkirchner, 41, 701 Peddicord Ave., domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor).

Helen L. Beard, 24, 555 Depot Drive, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Shannon N. Penwell, 39, 134 Eyman Park Drive, child restraint violation.

Cody R. Hurley, 33, 2414 Bogus Road, child support suspension.

James E. Riley II, 23, 3018 Harmony Road, no operator’s license.

Sept. 12

Thomas J. Jamison, 45, 1301 Shoemaker Drive, fictitious registration.

Ronald D. Leach Jr., 46, at large, weapons under disability (third-degree felony).