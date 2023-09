Railroad tracks on W. Court St. undergoing repairs

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Beginning Thursday at 7 a.m., West Court Street at the railroad tracks between KFC and Dairy Queen is set to be shut down until 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

According to city officials, the tracks are scheduled to be repaired during that time to make the crossing of the tracks smoother and more safe for pedestrians.

Locals are encouraged to find an alternate route while this area undergoes maintenance.