MT has 3 teams finish top 3 at Aaron Reed Invitational

Miami Trace Middle School boys finished 2nd out of 11 teams at the Aaron Reed Invitational at Southeastern High School Satrurday, Sept. 16, 2023. (l-r); Luke Robinette, Ryan Hatert, Cam Thoroman, Owen Copas, J.D. King and Wesley Creamer. Courtesy photos The Miami Trace Middle School girls finished third out of six teams at the Aaron Reed Invitational Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The event was held at Southeastern High School. (l-r); Alli Knect, Karlee Johnson, Kami Kulin, Maddie McClaskey, Kaytlyn Burns, Emily Parsley, Celia Morrison and Cailin Johnson.

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace High School and middle school and Washington High School and middle school runners competed at the Aaron Reed Invitational held at Southeastern High School near Chillicothe Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

The Miami Trace Middle School boys placed second out of 11 teams and the Miami Trace Middle School girls were third out of six teams.

The Miami Trace Middle School boys had 101 placement points.

Paint Valley won the middle school boys meet with 72 placement points.

Washington was ninth with 172 team points.

The Miami Trace Middle School girls team had 71 placement points.

Fairland won with 48 points and Bishop Flaget was second with 56 points.

Greenfield was fourth with 88 points.

Washington was fifth out of 13 teams in the high school boys meet with 164 points.

Miami Trace was ninth with 194 points.

Rock Hill won with 44 points.

Fairfield was second with 127 points and McClain was 13th with 353 points.

Miami Trace was third in the high school girls meet with 92 points.

McClain was sixth out of eight teams with 129 points.

Washington did not have any girls competing in the high school event.

Huntington won the high school girls meet with 46 points.

Freshman Karlie Peters of Southeastern won the high school girls race in a time of 21:36.95.

Miami Trace sophomore Kamika Bennett placed fifth out of 75 runners in a time of 22:43.47.

Junior Brooke Baldwin of McClain was 15th in 24:36.75.

Junior Landen Eyre of Whiteoak won the boys high school race in 15:55.85.

There were 118 runners in the event.

Senior Eli Fliehman of Miami Trace placed sixth in 17:42.44.

Sophomore Avery Wightman of Washington was ninth in 17:58.30.

Senior Britton Campbell of Fairfield was 23rd in 19:29.57.

Garrett Graley of Fairland won the middle school boys event in 12:44.28.

Miami Trace’s Ryan Hatert was 8th out of 81 runners in 13:38.10.

Caleb Atkinson of Washington was 16th in 14:01.59.

Isaac Mincey paced Greenfield, finishing 29th in 14:50.61.

Fairfield’s Blake Walters was seventh in 13:37.12.

Bishop Flaget’s Gabriella Maranzana won the middle school race in 12:59.57.

Alli Knect of Miami Trace placed third out of 64 contestants in 14:33.34.

Washington’s Eva Bennett was eighth in 14:57.70.

Lila Banks of Greenfield finished 12th in 15:33.39.

Iryna Reeves was 39th for Fairfield with a time of 18:15.17.

Washington’s next meet is set for Thursday, Sept. 21 at Adena.

Miami Trace is at the Blue Lion Invitational Saturday, Sept. 30.

Miami Trace High School Boys Results

Eli Fliehman, 6th, 17:42.44; Joshua Lewis, 36th, 20:08.36; Justin Everhart, 39th, 20:27.72; Garrett Carson, 62nd, 21:35.79; Lyndon Phillips, 83rd, 22:43.51.

Washington High School Boys Results

Avery Wightman, 9th, 17:58.30; Wyatt Putney, 30th, 19:48.32; David Bennett, 52nd, 21:08.40; Channing Wightman, 53rd, 21:09.75; Nathan Reed, 54th, 21:11.04; Jeston Everhart, 66th, 21:42.86; Randon Stolzenburg, 81st, 22:39.86; T.J. Ooten, 82nd, 22:42.61; Trace Bartruff, 87th, 22:54.97; Ethan Miteff, 103rd, 25:30.12.

McClain High School Boys Results

Dart Stovall, 58th, 21:21.40; Nicolas Alvarez, 88th, 23:03.14; Nathan Alvarez, 89th, 23:20.46; Zach Scales, 91st, 23:31.66; Robert Surritt, 92nd, 23:38.53; Jesse Van Hoose, 111th, 27:09.31; Max Colburn, 115th, 28:28.30; Avery Truman, 116th, 29:13.85.

Miami Trace High School Girls Results

Kamika Bennett, 5th, 22:43.47; Karleigh Cooper, 12th, 24:14.31; Tori Peterson, 16th, 24:36.76; Paige Fitzgerald, 43rd, 28:09.94; Belle DeBruin, 45th, 28:24.49; Jayda Jones, 47th, 28:37.52.

McClain High School Girls Results

Brooke Baldwin, 15th, 24:36.75; Katrina Sturgeon, 26th, 25:38.96; Sierra Barton, 35th, 27:09.73; Laura Barber, 37th, 27:27.15; Ashley Mitchell, 52nd, 29:13.91; Bailey Mitchell, 53rd, 29:49.20; Vada Ponder, 61st, 32:28.40; Laura Stevenson, 66th, 34:40.80.

Washington Middle School Boys Results

Caleb Atkinson, 16th, 14:01.59; Jonah Weaver, 36th, 15:16.40; Matthew Jones, 42nd, 15:21.94; Braedan Curl, 53rd, 16:26.37; Colton Osborne, 54th, 16:30.00; Hunter Leach, 76th, 20:01.28; Todd Thornhill, 79th, 21:29.90.

Miami Trace Middle School Boys Results

Ryan Hatert, 8th, 13:38.10; Wesley Creamer, 15th, 14:00.70; Luke Robinette, 17th, 14:09.98; Cam Thoroman, 21st, 14:21.43; Owen Copas, 63rd, 17:50.44; J.D. King, 71st, 19:32.48.

Greenfield Middle School Boys Results

Isaac Mincey, 29th, 14:50.61; Zander Lyons, 65th, 18:16.21.

Miami Trace Middle School Girls Results

Alli Knect, 3rd, 14:33.34; Karlee Johnson, 21st, 16:35.57; Cailin Johnson, 28th, 17:11.04; Emily Parsley, 37th, 18:06.85; Kaytlyn Burns, 38th, 18:10.71; Maddie McClaskey, 41st, 18:21.33; Celia Morrison, 45th, 18:41.41; Kami Kulin, 49th, 19:14.94.

Washington Middle School Girls Results

Eva Bennett, 8th, 14:57.70; Anna Tackage, 17th, 16:10.86; Abigail Huff, 29th, 17:11.28.

Greenfield Middle School Girls Results

Lila Banks, 12th, 15:33.39; Kalliegh Freeze, 13th, 15:37.91; Adelynn Marple, 24th, 16:43.98; Alaina Best, 48th, 18:55.35; Marley Hale, 62nd, 24:34.55; Riley Lanning, 63rd, 28:00.02

High School Girls Team Results

Huntington, 1st, 46; West Union, 2nd, 75; Miami Trace, 3rd, 92; Fairland, 4th, 114; Manchester, 5th, 114; McClain, 6th, 129; Rock Hill, 7th, 153; Zane Trace, 8th, 155

High School Boys Team Results

Rock Hill, 1st, 44; Fairfield, 2nd, 127; Zane Trace, 3rd, 136; Paint Valley, 4th, 153; Washington, 5th, 164; Manchester, 6th, 178; Huntington, 7th, 190; North Adams, 8th, 191; Miami Trace, 9th, 194; West Union, 10th, 198; Whiteoak, 11th, 211; Fairland, 12th, 216; McClain, 13th, 353

Middle School Boys Team Results

Paint Valley, 1st, 72; Miami Trace, 2nd, 101; Adena, 3rd, 102; Fairland, 4th, 133; Fairfield, 5th, 141; Manchester, 6th, 147; North Adams, 7th, 149; Bishop Flaget, 8th, 164; Washington, 9th, 172; West Union, 10th, 223; Huntington, 11th, 225

Middle School Girls Team Results

Fairland, 1st, 48; Bishop Flaget, 2nd, 56; Miami Trace, 3rd, 71; Greenfield, 4th, 88; North Adams, 5th, 91; Huntington, 6th, 133