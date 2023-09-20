Miami Trace tennis wins 5-0 over Washington

The Miami Trace High School tennis teams played on the new courts at Washington High School for the first time Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The Panthers won the match, five courts to none.

At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs beat Jillian Frederick, 6-0, 6-2.

Caitlin Davis won at second singles, 6-0, 6-1 over Kate Bailey.

Audrie Musser defeated Adysun Bartruff at third singles, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.

Jacinta Pettit and Raelin Pepper won the first doubles court, 6-1, 6-2 over Siddhi Patel and Sam Dallmayer.

At second doubles, Kearra Anthony and Macy Mahorney beat Gretchen Reed and Kendelle Woods, 6-2, 6-4.

Washington hosts Logan Elm today at 4:30 p.m.

Miami Trace hosts Unioto Monday at 4:30 p.m.