Logan Elm tennis defeats Washington, 4-1

In these final few days of summer for 2023, the Logan Elm High School tennis team visited Washington High School for a non-conference match Wednesday, Sept. 20.
On a beautiful weather day, Logan Elm won the match, four courts to one.
At first singles, Washington’s Jillian Frederick defeated Karina Atwood, 6-1, 6-3.
At second singles, Kate Bailey lost to Mckinley Perkins, 1-6, 4-6.
Adysun Bartruff lost to Aubrey Justice at third singles, 3-6, 2-6.
At first doubles, Siddhi Patel and Sam Dallmayer fell to Kaylee Ross and Ally Berger, 1-6, 1-6.
Gretchen Reed and Kendelle Woods lost to Savannah Conley and Jenna Reeser, 1-6, 1-6.
It was the final home match of the first season on the school’s new courts.
Washington is at East Clinton Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.