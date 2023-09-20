Logan Elm tennis defeats Washington, 4-1

Washington’s only senior team member for the 2023 season, Siddhi Patel, makes a play during a non-league match with Logan Elm, at Washington High School, Wednesday, Sept. 20. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

In these final few days of summer for 2023, the Logan Elm High School tennis team visited Washington High School for a non-conference match Wednesday, Sept. 20.

On a beautiful weather day, Logan Elm won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Washington’s Jillian Frederick defeated Karina Atwood, 6-1, 6-3.

At second singles, Kate Bailey lost to Mckinley Perkins, 1-6, 4-6.

Adysun Bartruff lost to Aubrey Justice at third singles, 3-6, 2-6.

At first doubles, Siddhi Patel and Sam Dallmayer fell to Kaylee Ross and Ally Berger, 1-6, 1-6.

Gretchen Reed and Kendelle Woods lost to Savannah Conley and Jenna Reeser, 1-6, 1-6.

It was the final home match of the first season on the school’s new courts.

Washington is at East Clinton Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.