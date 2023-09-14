What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Children read about elephants at Thursday’s Hello Friends Storytime. Here they are holding their elephant crafts. Submitted photo

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Carnegie Public Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind everyone about the valuable resources available with a library card.

Signing up for a library card is free and easy! With a library card you can read any way you like. Printed books, magazines and newspapers, e-books and audio books. Your library card allows you to stream movies and shows with our free Libby and Hoopla apps. Learn new skills, or attend a STEM program. Borrow board games, disc golf sets, or a sewing machine from our Beyond Books collection.

A library card helps everyone do more of what they enjoy, all without stretching their budget. There’s something for everyone at Carnegie Public Library and signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning for students of all ages. Everyone should have one! Your Carnegie Library continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit cplwcho.org.

Storytimes: Preschool aged children are invited to “Bonnie’s Books” in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. and to “Hello, Friends!” in WCH on Thursdays at 11 a.m. Storytime is a great place to socialize, develop listening and literacy skills, and enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and playtime!

New at the library: Homeschool Library Day! This day each week is geared toward children ages 5-12 and their families. On Homeschool Day the library is yours! We will have an activity or program each week focusing on STEM, art, books, and more. This is a great opportunity to network with other homeschool students and families. This weekly program is held every Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Families: Save the date of Friday, Sept. 22 for Library Card BINGO! Play the classic game and win prizes! While you’re at the library, be sure to sign up for your library card! For children ages 5-12 and their grownups.

Dusty Ruth, member of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, will be available for one-on-one meetings Tuesdays in September from 4-6 p.m. Dusty is interested in hearing your stories and answering your questions about this elusive creature. Meetings take place by appointment at the library. Please call or visit the library to schedule an appointment with Dusty. The third Saturday of each month is the library’s Adult Crochet Club. Stop by with your project, or to offer guidance to others still learning! On Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m., tune in to a virtual presentation from the Central Ohio Alzheimer’s Association to learn how to better understand and respond to dementia-related behaviors. You may register for this virtual event by checking the library’s Facebook event page or by going to https://action.alz.org/…/Event/alz/MeetingDetails.aspx…

Then, on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m., Adena Health System’s Senior Life Solutions will present: Self Care September – Suicide Prevention.This month’s topic will be self-care to improve the mental health of seniors. We will discuss ways to implement and maintain self-care into your daily routine and its benefits. This program takes place in the library’s meeting room.

Don’t forget to register for our Fall Into Reading Challenge on Beanstack! This is an online program that allows readers to participate in challenges, track their reading, complete activities, write reviews, and earn digital badges. Children, teens, and adults can all participate in this fun challenge. All who are registered for the challenge are eligible to win prizes in a drawing at the end of September. Get started today by visiting our Beanstack site at cplwcho.beanstack.org, or by downloading the Beanstack app to your phone or device!

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free!