Cavs tennis shuts out Washington

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington High School tennis team visited Ohio’s First Capital Tuesday, Sept. 12 for a Frontier Athletic Conference match with the Cavaliers.

Chillicothe won the match, 5-0.

At first singles, Jillian Frederick lost to Bella Flores, 0-6, 0-6.

Kate Bailey lost to Judea Harding at second singles, 0-6, 0-6.

Adysun Bartruff fell at third singles to Avery Miller, 1-6, 0-6.

Siddhi Patel and Sam Dallmayer lost to Kayla Penn and Kynzie Bayes at first doubles, 2-6, 2-6.

At second doubles, Gretchen Reed and Kendelle Woods lost to Thao Nguyen and Mackenzie Scaggs, 6-7 (4-7), 3-6.

Washington will play another FAC match, this one at Hillsboro, Thursday, Sept. 14 at 4:30 p.m.