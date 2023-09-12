Panthers win, Lady Panthers fall in soccer match vs Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace Panthers made the trip to Highland County on Tuesday to take on the Hillsboro Indians in a Frontier Athletic Conference soccer doubleheader.
The first contest saw the Panther boys (3-4-1, 0-1-1) face off against the Hillsboro boys (3-1, 0-1).
Hillsboro took an early lead with a goal at the 34:48 mark.
Moments later, Miami Trace committed a foul that allowed the Indians to shoot a penalty kick, which they converted to take a 2-0 less than 10 minutes into the contest.
With 30:31 left in the opening half, Sekou Mara scored a goal for the Panthers with the assist going to Ian Mavis.
With 21:34 remaining in the half, Miami Trace’s Landon Burns chipped one over the Indian defense and right to Mara who knocked in his second goal to tie the game.
With 17:55 left in the half, Hillsboro added another goal to regain the lead, 3-2.
The Panthers would tie it again after a very long pass from Burns was on target to Mavis who chipped it in with 13:52 to go.
The final goal of the half came from Miami Trace with 10:06 to go, as a Pierce McCarty shot on goal was deflected and then bumped into the goal off of the chest of Mavis.
At the half, Miami Trace led 4-3.
At the 35:29 mark of the second half, McCarty would throw the ball in to Mara who dribbled around a few Hillsboro defenders before drilling the ball into the back left corner of the net to extend the lead to 5-3.
The Panthers would add another goal at the 21:20 mark when a corner kick from Burns was deflected off of a Hillsboro player and into the net.
No other goals were scored over the final 20 minutes of the contest as the Panthers rolled to a 6-3 victory.
The next match featured the Lady Panthers (3-3-1, 0-1-1) and the Lady Indians (1-3, 1-1).
The match remained scoreless for nearly the first ten minutes of the match. A penalty on the Lady Panthers resulted in a goal kick that the Lady Indians converted, taking a 1-0 lead with 31:29 to go in the first half.
Neither team would score over the remained of the half, keeping the score at 1-0 in favor of Hillsboro.
The second half was very intense with both defense holding tough until the Lady Indians added a second goal at the 6:11 mark.
No further goals were scored as Hillsboro secured the 2-0 shutout victory.
The Miami Trace boys (4-4-1, 1-1-1) play again on Thursday, Sept. 14 at home at 5 p.m. against Jackson (5-2, 2-0).
The Hillsboro boys (3-2, 0-2) are back in action on Thursday, Sept. 14 at home against Chillicothe (3-2, 1-0).
The Lady Panthers (3-4-1, 0-2-1) play next on Thursday, Sept. 14 at home against Jackson (5-1-1, 2-0) at 7 p.m.
The Lady Indians (2-3, 2-1) have another game on Thursday, Sept. 14 at home against Chillicothe (3-3, 2-0).