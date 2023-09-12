Panthers win, Lady Panthers fall in soccer match vs Hillsboro

Miami Trace’s Ian Mavis looks to split two Hillsboro defenders during the second half of the match against the Indians on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Pictured for Hillsboro are Cooper Swope (4) and Tate Davis (6). Tyler Flora | Record Herald Lady Panther Nora Morrison fights for possession during the match against Hillsboro on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 Tyler Flora | Record Herald

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace Panthers made the trip to Highland County on Tuesday to take on the Hillsboro Indians in a Frontier Athletic Conference soccer doubleheader.

The first contest saw the Panther boys (3-4-1, 0-1-1) face off against the Hillsboro boys (3-1, 0-1).

Hillsboro took an early lead with a goal at the 34:48 mark.

Moments later, Miami Trace committed a foul that allowed the Indians to shoot a penalty kick, which they converted to take a 2-0 less than 10 minutes into the contest.

With 30:31 left in the opening half, Sekou Mara scored a goal for the Panthers with the assist going to Ian Mavis.

With 21:34 remaining in the half, Miami Trace’s Landon Burns chipped one over the Indian defense and right to Mara who knocked in his second goal to tie the game.

With 17:55 left in the half, Hillsboro added another goal to regain the lead, 3-2.

The Panthers would tie it again after a very long pass from Burns was on target to Mavis who chipped it in with 13:52 to go.

The final goal of the half came from Miami Trace with 10:06 to go, as a Pierce McCarty shot on goal was deflected and then bumped into the goal off of the chest of Mavis.

At the half, Miami Trace led 4-3.

At the 35:29 mark of the second half, McCarty would throw the ball in to Mara who dribbled around a few Hillsboro defenders before drilling the ball into the back left corner of the net to extend the lead to 5-3.

The Panthers would add another goal at the 21:20 mark when a corner kick from Burns was deflected off of a Hillsboro player and into the net.

No other goals were scored over the final 20 minutes of the contest as the Panthers rolled to a 6-3 victory.

The next match featured the Lady Panthers (3-3-1, 0-1-1) and the Lady Indians (1-3, 1-1).

The match remained scoreless for nearly the first ten minutes of the match. A penalty on the Lady Panthers resulted in a goal kick that the Lady Indians converted, taking a 1-0 lead with 31:29 to go in the first half.

Neither team would score over the remained of the half, keeping the score at 1-0 in favor of Hillsboro.

The second half was very intense with both defense holding tough until the Lady Indians added a second goal at the 6:11 mark.

No further goals were scored as Hillsboro secured the 2-0 shutout victory.

The Miami Trace boys (4-4-1, 1-1-1) play again on Thursday, Sept. 14 at home at 5 p.m. against Jackson (5-2, 2-0).

The Hillsboro boys (3-2, 0-2) are back in action on Thursday, Sept. 14 at home against Chillicothe (3-2, 1-0).

The Lady Panthers (3-4-1, 0-2-1) play next on Thursday, Sept. 14 at home against Jackson (5-1-1, 2-0) at 7 p.m.

The Lady Indians (2-3, 2-1) have another game on Thursday, Sept. 14 at home against Chillicothe (3-3, 2-0).