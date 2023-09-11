Lady Panthers with narrow lead in FAC golf race

Lady Panther Izzy Deskins taps in on the ninth green during the sixth FAC girls golf match, held on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at The Greens Golf Course of Fayette County. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Washington’s Leah Marine attempts a putt on the ninth green during the sixth FAC girls golf match, held on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at The Greens Golf Course of Fayette County. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

Frontier Athletic Conference girls golf had their sixth and final regular season match on Monday, Sept. 11 at The Greens Golf Course of Fayette County.

Coming into the contest, the FAC standings had Miami Trace and McClain tied for first at 21-4, followed by Hillsboro at 14-11, Washington at 9-16, Jackson at 7-18, and Chillicothe at 0-25.

Jackson won the event with a low score of 221, followed by Miami Trace with a score of 229, Hillsboro and McClain at 237, and Washington at 245. Chillicothe did not have enough golfers to record a team score.

Individually for Jackson, Aubrey Arnold led and was the medalist with a 39, followed by Alia Rippeth with a 57, Norah Brown with a 61, and Ava Jenkins with a 64.

Individually for Miami Trace, Emily Reeves led with a 51, followed by Ashlynd Hippely with a 57, Rylee Ferguson with a 60, Alison Reeves with a 61, Emily Keaton with a 62, Audrey Mullins with a 64, and Isabelle Deskins with a 70.

Individually for Hillsboro, Emma Yochum led with a 52, followed by Amani Cumberland with a 56, Reagan Leeth with a 64, Addy Knauff with a 65, Halle Jones with a 66, and Grace Watson with a 68.

Individually for McClain, Kaylin Sterling led with a 54, followed by Jacolyn Bolender with a 59, Abbie Lovett with a 60, Avery Murphy with a 64, Reese Roble with a 66, and Kallie Posey with a 69.

Individually for Washington, Faith Wynne led with a 51, followed by Gwendolyn Duncan with a 63, Jordyn Gray with a 65, Leah Marine with a 66, Addison Yahn with a 68, and Kaylee Perkins with a 70.

Individually for Chillicothe, Addison Smith and Morgan Webb led with a 49 and Qiuchengxi Su shot a 62.

The current FAC standings have Miami Trace at 25-5, McClain at 23-6-1, Hillsboro at 16-13-1, Jackson at 12-18, Washington at 10-20, and Chillicothe at 0-30.

The FAC Championship is set for Monday, Sept. 18 at Buckeye Hills Country Club.