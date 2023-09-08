Lady Lion golf falls to Wilmington

Lady Lion sophomore Faith Wynne hits a shot during the match against Wilmington on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2023. Wynne led Washington with a score of 45. Photo by Kyle Maust

WILMINGTON — The Washington Lady Lions traveled to take on the Wilmington Lady Hurricane on Thursday, Sept. 8 in a non-conference golf contest. Wilmington would win the match with a score of 201, compared to 228 for Washington.

Individually for Wilmington, Abi Early led and was the medalist with a 44, followed by Regen Reese with a 50, Lainajay Howell with a 52, and Kylie Fisher.

Individually for the Lady Lions, Faith Wynne led with a 45, followed by Jordyn Gray with a 58, Gwendolyn Duncan with a 60, Leah Marine and Surina Kleidt with a 65, and Alora Self and Addison Yahn with a 70.

Washington will compete again on Monday, Sept. 11 at The Greens Golf Course of Fayette County in the final Frontier Athletic Conference contest before the FAC championship on Monday, Sept. 18 at Buckeye Hills Country Club.