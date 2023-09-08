Blue Lion golf defeats Chillicothe, Waverly

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lions competed against the Chillicothe Cavaliers and Waverly Tigers on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2023. Washington would win the match with an impressive score of 155. According to Blue Lions head coach Shannon Bartruff, this is one of the lowest team scores in his 12-year tenure with Washington.

Chillicothe was second with a score of 172, followed by Waverly with a score of 186.

Individually for Washington, John Wall was the medalist with a 37, followed by Garrett Wahl and Will Miller with a 39, Luke Crabtree with a 40, Logan Clevenger with a 48, and Isaiah Wynne with a 52.

Washington is back in action on Monday, Sept. 11 at Chillicothe for the sixth Frontier Athletic Conference match, the last before the FAC Championship match on Sept. 19, also at Chillicothe.