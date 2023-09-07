Locals to gather Monday for Sept. 11 remembrance

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — County and city agencies and local first responders will gather Monday morning at the gazebo on the courthouse lawn for a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony.

The public is encouraged to attend this ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., according to Melissa Havens, director of the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency.

“We are coming upon the 22nd anniversary of 9/11. And yet, to many of us, it feels like it was just yesterday,” said Havens. “This event changed the way we do things in our everyday lives. It changed the way we respond to emergencies. It changed our mindset, our emergency plans. But it didn’t change our hearts. It didn’t change our need to do good for those in our community. To help others. And that’s what this ceremony is really about.”

Havens added, “Yes, it was unfortunate. It was painful. It was heart wrenching. Our local responders live this life each and every day. So I encourage our community to come out and show their support. Not only for those lives lost and affected by the events of 9/11, but for those right here in our community that put their lives on the line each and every day for us. To take care of our families. To keep us safe. Let’s come together to support those that support us.”

Participating agencies will include: the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Washington Police Department, Fayette County Emergency Medical Services, the City of Washington Fire Department, and Fayette County Emergency Management Agency.