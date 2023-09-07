Community Calendar

Shoppin’ & Rockin’ Shop Hop

Main Street Fayette will be hosting an Ohio State Buckeyes themed shopping day with music in downtown Washington Court House from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.

Walk Against Animal Cruelty

The Fayette Regional Humane Society will host its 11th-annual Walk Against Animal Cruelty at Washington Park on Eyman Drive in Washington Court House. The event will be on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Drug Education Car Show

The Fayette County Drug Education Car Show will be held at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Smokin’ Ham Band Fall Dance

The Smokin’ Ham Band will be performing at the Swine Pavilion on the Fayette County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 9, starting at 8 p.m., with a full cash bar and food.

Assisted Living Anniversary Open House

On Saturday, Sept. 9, Court House Manor is having an open house for its fifth anniversary on 555 Glenn Ave. in Washington C.H., from 1-3 p.m.

Scarecrow Book Sale

A fall book sale will be held at the Carnegie Library in Washington Court House from Sept. 11-16, with bargains on the last day. The event will be open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Scarecrow Festival

The Fayette County Scarecrow Festival will be held in downtown Washington Court House, Sept. 15-17, with performances by headliner, Tyler Farr, opener, Grace Tyler, and entertainer, Josh Gracin.

Scarecrow 5k & 10k

United Way of Fayette County will be hosting the seventh-annual Scarecrow 5k & 10k walk/run on Sept. 16. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk/run will begin at 9 a.m.

Baroque Legends concert

Four professional instrumental musicians in the Astralis Chamber Ensemble perform at 7 p.m. on Sept. 18 in Washington C.H.’s First Presbyterian Church. Enter through Hinde Street doors; $10 for adults but no charge for students.