London tennis defeats Lady Lions

Washington’s Kate Bailey makes the play during a second singles match against London Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

The Washington High School girls tennis team hosted former league opponent London Wednesday, Sept. 6.

London won the match, 5-0.

At first singles, Jillian Frederick lost to Sophia Alt, 0-6, 4-6.

At second singles, Kate Bailey fell to Emily Mathews, 2-6, 5-7.

Adysun Bartruff lost at third singles to Lily Lohr, 2-6, 3-6.

At first doubles, Siddhi Patel and Sam Dallmayer lost to Brianna Lehman and Kaity Chastain, 1-6, 3-6.

Gretchen Reed and Kendelle Woods lost at second doubles, 0-6, 1-6 to Kaci Daily and Addison Fraysier.

Washington returns to Frontier Athletic Conference play with a match at Chillicothe Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 4:30 p.m.