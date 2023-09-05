Apples, fall mums, seasonal produce & more at Wednesday Farmers Market

Slate Hill Farm & Orchard is bringing its Crimson Crisp to the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Slate Hill is harvesting and bringing their next apple variety to the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market: Crimson Crisp. Seasonal produce, fall mums, ground beef, brats, cookies, crocheted baby essentials and wax melts round out the products being brought to market this week.

This Wednesday venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3-6 p.m., is now doing central credit/debit card processing: please see Nancy of Cozy Baby Blessings for details. (Produce Perks and sponsored coupons can also be used for eligible products).

Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): FALL MUMS and gourds! Tomatoes, MELONS, zucchini, potatoes, peppers, winter squash: Acorn, Butternut, & Spaghetti squash, and more!

SLATE HILL FARM & ORCHARD (Greg Hood and family): APPLES: Galas and Crimson Crisp!

JULIE G’S COOKIES (Julie Greenslade): This week’s cookies: Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, pineapple, sugar, macadamia nut, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, lemon bars, peanut butter fudge, pumpkin with butter cream icing and maple glazed apple crisp cookies.

JIM’S PREMIUM GROUND BEEF (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

COZY BABY BLESSINGS (Nancy Cutter): WAX MELT WEDNESDAY! Over 40 scents now including the Fall and Holiday favorites, Pumpkin Pie Spice, Pumpkin Pecan Waffles, Maple Walnut Fudge, Vanilla Pumpkin Marshmallow, Clove, Christmas Cabernet and Gingerbread. ALSO, handmade baby essentials including crochet baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, teethers and pacifier clips. Credit and Debit cards accepted.