WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Sept. 3

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: At 6:31 p.m. while on a traffic stop, drug paraphernalia was located. A male passenger was arrested and charged.

Domestic Violence: At 9:52 p.m., officers responded to a West Market Street residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. After making contact, both parties involved made a voluntary claim of domestic violence. A male and female were arrested for domestic violence.

Sept. 2

Theft/Complicity/Obstructing: At 3:20 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a theft. When loss prevention advised they were calling the police, the offenders fled the store. Officers were able to identify both offenders and made contact with the female. The female lied to officers while investigating the complaint. At a later time, both subjects were located at Kroger and taken into custody on the charges.

Aug. 28

Theft: At 7:39 a.m., a Van Deman Street resident reported the theft of tools from the back of his work truck.

Vandalism: At 6:53 p.m., Heritage Memorial Church reported damage to two vehicles that were parked at the Rose Avenue Community Center.

Aug. 27

Attempted Theft/Obstructing Official Business/Vehicle Trespass: At 2:57 p.m., officers responded to UDF in reference to an attempted theft of a vehicle. The offender was located and charges were filed.

Theft: At 3:41 p.m., a Green Street resident reported that she had been scammed out of funds by a person claiming to be from Amazon.

Aug. 20

Theft: At 11:39 a.m., a West Temple Street resident reported the theft of items from her porch. The offender has been identified and charges are pending.

Disorderly Conduct/Menacing: At 7:24 p.m., officers responded to 555 Depot Drive in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, there was a crowd of people. During the investigation, it was determined all parties were causing a disturbance and made statements to each other. The case has been referred to the solicitor.

Aug. 18

Theft of Motor Vehicle: At 10:33 a.m., officers responded to 709 Pin Oak Place in reference to a theft of a vehicle. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim who advised his vehicle had been stolen. The victim advised the keys were in the ignition. A report was taken.

Possession of Criminal Tools/Theft: At 10:38 a.m., officers responded to Commerce Boulevard in reference to a theft from a farm cart. The victim advised that the offender had broken into the cash box several times over the last few days. The victim was able to provide a picture of the offender and his vehicle. The offender was observed in the area and after further investigation was arrested.

Aug. 14

Theft: At 5:35 p.m., a South Solon man reported that he hired a male to complete work on a residence on Ogle Street. The offender was paid, however, has not completed any work. The victim was referred to the city solicitor for the filing of charges.

Aug. 13

Possession of Drugs/Possession of Drug Abuse Instrument/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: While on a traffic stop on Willard Street, an officer located suspected drugs, drug abuse instruments, and drug paraphernalia. The offender has been identified and charges are pending.

Aug. 8

Theft of Motor Vehicle: At 5:39 a.m., dispatch received a call from the City of Fairfield Police Department advising that they had located a van belonging to the Washington Court House City School District in their jurisdiction. They further advised that the cylinder/steering column had been broken, and a male fled from the vehicle when they attempted contact.

Domestic Violence/Unlawful Restraint/Criminal Damaging: At 4:44 p.m., officers responded to a domestic dispute at 115 E. Kennedy Ave. Upon arrival, the offender had already departed. Officers spoke to the victim, who made a claim of domestic violence. The victim claimed that the offender had held her against her will and damaged her iPhone. The offender was later located in Greenfield and subsequently arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail.

Aug. 6

Possession of Drugs: At 2:55 p.m., officers responded to Dairy Queen in reference to a male acting erratically. When officers arrived, the male ran westbound and was apprehended after a short foot chase. The male was found to be in possession of a suspected illegal drug and had warrants for his arrest.