Jeffersonville Community Library set to open

JEFFERSONVILLE — After countless hours of hard work and dedication from village citizens, the Jeffersonville Community Library has become a reality.

The new library, located at 4 N. Main St., will open on Tuesday, Sept. 5, according to Jim Downing, the president of the Jeffersonville Community Library Board. The library will be open from 12-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

“It’s been a long, bumpy road. But the village has really been positive about the community library,” said Downing. “We’ve had an awful lot of people who have made financial donations, as well as in-kind donations. There have been volunteers and members of the library board, and their spouses, who have put in a lot of work. We’re not going to be at 100 percent yet, and it’s still a work in progress. But we’re ready to open.”

Currently, the library has a nice variety of adult fiction books (regular and large print), a kids section, some Christian books, and a young teen section.

“We’re not going to have our non-fiction section right away,” said Downing. “We still have around 50 boxes of books in the garage that we can move in, but we want to see what the demand is first.”

In 2020, the Carnegie Library branch in the Village of Jeffersonville closed due to COVID-related reasons and didn’t reopen. The village then assumed control of the library building, and in the fall of 2021, village council decided to move the village offices to the library building.

A group of citizens felt there was a need for a community library in Jeffersonville, a petition was started, and a board was formed.

Approximately 95% of the books for the new community library were left by Carnegie.

Renovations, such as rear emergency egress and a handicapped restroom, were necessary to bring the building up to code for public use. Those renovations have been completed.

“There is WiFi and internet access, as well as a copier to send and receive faxes,” said Downing. “It’s not just about the books and learning, it’s a place where residents can come and get fellowship, involvement with other people.”

Volunteers will work at the library during its business hours. The community library board is still seeking volunteers and is still accepting financial donations.

Financial donations can be sent to:

Jeffersonville Community Library

4 North Main Street

Jeffersonville, OH 43128

Anyone with questions can contact Downing at 740-606-6431.